Marigold Collaborative

Hosted by

Marigold Collaborative

About this event

Drive Through BBQ Fundraiser

3396 Johnson Ave

San Luis Obispo, CA 93401, USA

Family Dinner: 5:00PM-6:30PM Pickup
$65

🍽 What’s Included:

1 whole slow roasted tri-tip

Fresh salad

Bread

Beans

Pickup 5:00PM-6:30PM

Family Dinner: 2:30PM Pickup *Marigold Families Only
$65

🍽 What’s Included:

1 whole slow roasted tri-tip

Fresh salad

Bread

Beans

Pickup @ 2:30PM

Dessert
$5

🍪 Guarantee a treat for your family by pre-ordering our delicious cookies today.


Not sure what you're craving? You can also browse our bake sale at pickup to find the perfect dessert!

Add a donation for Marigold Collaborative

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!