Drive Through BBQ Fundraiser

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About this event
🍽 What’s Included:
• 1 whole slow roasted tri-tip
• Fresh salad
• Bread
• Beans
• Pickup 5:00PM-6:30PM
🍽 What’s Included:
• 1 whole slow roasted tri-tip
• Fresh salad
• Bread
• Beans
• Pickup @ 2:30PM
🍪 Guarantee a treat for your family by pre-ordering our delicious cookies today.
Not sure what you're craving? You can also browse our bake sale at pickup to find the perfect dessert!
$
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