Drive to Fly @ Great Shots - 2026 Sponsorships

Presenting Sponsor
$3,000

2 Teams of 4 from your organization,
2 Bays in Premium Location/VIP Upgrades,
Company Logo on all Bay Screens as Presenting Sponsor,
Company Banner Present at Registration Table,
Item Inclusion in Welcome Bags,
Verbal Mention During Welcome Ceremony,
Optional Company Representative Speech,
Logo on Event Website/Social Media/Score Cards

Beverage Sponsor - SPONSORED BY TITO'S HANDMADE VODKA
$1,500

Provides a complementary beverage for all participants - sponsor can specify beverage selection,
1 Team of 4 from your organization,
1 Bay in Premium Location/VIP Upgrades,
Company Logo on Bay Screens & Beverage Tickets,
Item Inclusion in Welcome Bags,
Verbal Mention During Welcome Ceremony,
Logo on Event Website/Social Media

Buffet Sponsor - SPONSORED BY VERN EIDE
$1,500

1 Team of 4 from your organization,
1 Bay in Premium Location/VIP Upgrades,
Company Logo on Bay Screens & Buffet Table,
Item Inclusion in Welcome Bags,
Verbal Mention During Welcome Ceremony,
Logo on Event Website/Social Media

DJ Sponsor - SPONSORED BY CS ENTERTAINMENT
$1,500

1 Team of 4 from your organization,
1 Bay in Premium Location/VIP Upgrades,
Company Logo on Bay Screens & DJ Table,
Item Inclusion in Welcome Bags,
Verbal Mention During Welcome Ceremony,
Logo on Event Website/Social Media

Golf Pro Sponsor
$1,500

1 Team of 4 from your organization,
1 Bay in Premium Location/VIP Upgrades,
Company Logo on Bay Screens & Golf Pro Polo/Hat,
Item Inclusion in Welcome Bags,
Verbal Mention During Welcome Ceremony,
Logo on Event Website/Social Media

Longest Drive Sponsor
$1,500

1 Team of 4 from your organization,
1 Bay in Premium Location/VIP Upgrades,
Company Logo on Bay Screens & Representative Runs Game,
Item Inclusion in Welcome Bags,
Verbal Mention During Welcome Ceremony,
Logo on Event Website/Social Media

VIP Bay Sponsor
$1,000

1 Team of 4 from your organization
1 Bay with VIP Upgrades
Company Logo on Bay Screens
Logo on Event Website/Social Media

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing