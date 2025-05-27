Confidence, Safety, and Peace of Mind for Senior Drivers. At Drive Now, we understand that safe driving is essential to maintaining independence and quality of life. Our Elderly Driver Assessment is a supportive, non-judgmental service designed to help senior drivers evaluate their current driving skills. Led by experienced, patient instructors, the assessment focuses on key areas such as reaction time, decision-making, vehicle control, and awareness of updated road rules. It’s ideal for older drivers looking to stay sharp behind the wheel or for families seeking reassurance about a loved one’s driving abilities. What’s included: ✅ Friendly, one-on-one driving session with a certified instructor ✅ Honest, respectful feedback and practical advice ✅ Written report with recommendations for continued driving or next steps This is not a test—it’s a helpful tool for promoting safe, confident driving at any age.

