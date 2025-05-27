Includes: 30 hours classroom and 6 hours behind the wheel
Driver Education Program (Deposit Only)
$150
Includes: 30 hours classroom and 6 hours behind the wheel
Driver Education Program (Balance after Deposit)
$250
Includes: 30 hours classroom and 6 hours behind the wheel
Private Driving Lesson (Per Hour)
$90
Remedial Driving Session-DRED Students Only (per hour)
$85
Transfer Student: Behind The Wheel Lessons (per hour)
$90
6 hours minimum MD State requirement
Road Test Ready Preparation (1.5 hours)
$190
Your Final Step to Driving Success
The Drive Now Road Test Ready Preparation Package is designed to prepare you for the big day. Whether it's your first attempt or a retake, this comprehensive package gives you what you need to feel calm, capable, and in control behind the wheel.
Perfect for learners who want to make their road test day stress-free and successful. Take the test with confidence—Drive Now is with you every step of the way.
Confidence, Safety, and Peace of Mind for Senior Drivers.
At Drive Now, we understand that safe driving is essential to maintaining independence and quality of life. Our Elderly Driver Assessment is a supportive, non-judgmental service designed to help senior drivers evaluate their current driving skills.
Led by experienced, patient instructors, the assessment focuses on key areas such as reaction time, decision-making, vehicle control, and awareness of updated road rules. It’s ideal for older drivers looking to stay sharp behind the wheel or for families seeking reassurance about a loved one’s driving abilities.
What’s included:
✅ Friendly, one-on-one driving session with a certified instructor
✅ Honest, respectful feedback and practical advice
✅ Written report with recommendations for continued driving or next steps
This is not a test—it’s a helpful tool for promoting safe, confident driving at any age.
Road Test - Use of Car Only -Essex Location (per use)
$150
Road Test Package (Practice Included) (per use)
$225
Road Test - Use of car (Essex location) and review before test
Add'l Fee Road Test non-Essex Location (per test)
$30
Bel Air/Glen Burnie/Reistertown -$30+ Other locations -contact the office
Pick up or Drop Off (each)
$30
Restart Fee (Due after 1 year)
$190
