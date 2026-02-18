Kids Kicking Cancer TX

Hosted by

Kids Kicking Cancer TX

About this event

Drives for Hope: 2nd Annual Kids Kicking Cancer TX Golf Tournament

12000 Almeda Rd

Houston, TX 77045, USA

Foursome Registration
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Register your full team of four and secure your spot on the course. One transaction covers all four players. You'll be asked to provide names for each team member at checkout.

Individual Registration
$175

Flying solo or have a playing partner? Register as an individual and we'll place you with other players to complete your foursome. If you have a playing partner, you'll have the option to note that during registration so we can keep you together. Entry includes catered breakfast and lunch.

Add a donation for Kids Kicking Cancer TX

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!