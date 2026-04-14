Drives for Hope Silent Auction

Explore the wonders of space with four admission tickets to Space Center Houston, one of the nation’s premier space exploration attractions. This package also includes a two-night stay at Courtyard Marriott, making it the perfect family getaway, weekend adventure, or memorable trip with friends.

Package Includes:

Four admission tickets to Space Center Houston

Two-night stay at Courtyard Marriott

Hotel availability and certificate restrictions may apply.



Estimated Retail Value: ~$500