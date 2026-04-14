Drives for Hope Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Enjoy the perfect family night out and cozy night in with this movie-themed basket donated by Stellar Bank, featuring treats and goodies for movie lovers, plus a $75 gift card from Rooftop Cinema Club. Whether you’re planning a family outing, date night, or movie marathon at home, this package has everything you need for a memorable evening.
Estimated Retail Value: ~$125
Starting bid
Enjoy 18 holes of golf for up to four players at Wildcat Golf Club, one of Houston’s premier golf destinations. Whether you’re planning a round with friends, treating clients, or spending a day on the course with family, this foursome offers a memorable golf experience while supporting Kids Kicking Cancer TX.
Estimated Retail Value: ~$420
Starting bid
Explore the wonders of space with four admission tickets to Space Center Houston, one of the nation’s premier space exploration attractions. This package also includes a two-night stay at Courtyard Marriott, making it the perfect family getaway, weekend adventure, or memorable trip with friends.
Package Includes:
Hotel availability and certificate restrictions may apply.
Estimated Retail Value: ~$500
Starting bid
Enjoy 18 holes of golf for up to four players at Cypresswood Golf Club. Whether you’re planning a round with friends, entertaining clients, or spending a day on the course, this foursome offers a memorable golf experience while supporting Kids Kicking Cancer TX.
Estimated Retail Value: ~$350
Starting bid
Upgrade your home entertainment experience with a TCL 55” Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV. Enjoy crisp 4K picture quality, vibrant colors, and access to your favorite streaming apps, movies, sports, and shows. Whether you’re hosting game day, family movie night, or binge-watching your favorite series, this smart TV is ready to become the centerpiece of your living room.
Estimated Retail Value: ~$350
Starting bid
Enjoy a $100 gift certificate to Texas Southern Tans & a self care gift basket with skin care from Bubble, Honest Babes and more. Texas Southern Tans specializes in custom spray tans designed to leave you looking sun-kissed and confident year-round. Perfect for vacations, weddings, girls’ nights, or a little self-care before your next big event.
Estimated Retail Value: ~$210
Starting bid
Grab your paddles and hit the court with this 10 Full-Access Day Pass Package from Houston Pickleball Center. Whether you’re a seasoned player or looking to try one of the nation’s fastest-growing sports, these passes provide access to Houston’s premier pickleball facility. Perfect for friends, family outings, date nights, or competitive play.
Package Includes:
Estimated Retail Value: ~$125
Starting bid
Spend a memorable day on the water with a guided fishing experience from Reel Hook Guide Services and Captain Richard Cabrera.
This package includes a half-day fishing trip in Galveston Bay for two people (4-5 hours).
Trip must be scheduled directly with the captain and redeemed during the available season:
📅 October 2026 through March 2027
Winner is responsible for coordinating scheduling directly with the guide service.
Estimated Retail Value: ~$650
Starting bid
Elevate your coffee routine with this De’Longhi Dedica Duo Espresso Machine package. Designed to craft rich espresso, cappuccinos, and specialty coffee drinks from the comfort of home, this package also includes additional coffee accessories to complete the experience.
Perfect for coffee lovers, aspiring home baristas, or anyone looking to upgrade their morning routine.
Package Includes:
Estimated Retail Value: ~$375
Starting bid
Built for beach days, camping trips, tailgates, and weekends on the go, this package features a YETI Camino Carryall tote, custom KKC-TX tumblers, and additional refreshments to help you enjoy your next outdoor adventure in style.
Package includes:
• YETI Camino Carryall Tote
• KKC-TX Tumblers
• Beverage addition
Whether you’re headed to the beach, lake, campsite, or backyard gathering, this package is ready to go.
Estimated Retail Value: ~$220
Starting bid
Upgrade your game with a PING 2025 Scottsdale Anser 2D Putter (35”, Right Hand). Featuring PING’s renowned forgiveness, alignment, and feel, this modern take on a legendary putter design is built to inspire confidence on the greens. Whether you’re a weekend golfer or a serious competitor, this putter is a standout addition to any golf bag.
Specifications:
Estimated Retail Value: ~$259
Starting bid
Create unforgettable family memories with a getaway to Great Wolf Lodge Texas Gulf Coast.
This package includes:
🏨 2-night stay in a Family Suite (sleeps up to 6 guests)
💦 Four Water Park Day Passes
🎁 Great Wolf Lodge swag
Enjoy water slides, family attractions, and a fun-filled getaway at one of Texas’ premier family destinations.
Winner is responsible for coordinating reservations and travel according to certificate terms and availability.
Estimated Retail Value: ~$700
Starting bid
Stay organized on the course with the ASK ECHO ST-14 Golf Bag featuring the innovative ST-LOCK club organization system. Designed to help secure and organize your clubs, this premium golf bag combines functionality, storage, and convenience for golfers of all skill levels.
Features include:
• ASK ECHO ST-14 Golf Bag
• ST-LOCK Club Organization System
• Custom Kids Kicking Cancer TX branding
Perfect for golfers looking to upgrade their gear while supporting a great cause.
Estimated Retail Value: ~$300
Starting bid
Stay organized on the course with the ASK ECHO ST-14 Golf Bag featuring the innovative ST-LOCK club organization system. Designed to help secure and organize your clubs, this premium golf bag combines functionality, storage, and convenience for golfers of all skill levels.
Features include:
• ASK ECHO ST-14 Golf Bag
• ST-LOCK Club Organization System
• Custom Kids Kicking Cancer TX branding
Perfect for golfers looking to upgrade their gear while supporting a great cause.
Estimated Retail Value: ~$300
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!