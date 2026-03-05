Kids Kicking Cancer TX

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Kids Kicking Cancer TX

About this event

Drives for Hope — Tournament Games

Tiger Drive
$20

Step up and unleash your best drive. The team that sends it the farthest walks away with the glory — and bragging rights for the whole back nine.

Beat the Joe
$20

Think you've got what it takes to out-drive Joe? Put your swing where your mouth is and see if your team can beat the benchmark.

Long Par 4
$20

The long game is calling. Put together your best team effort on this par 4 and see if you've got the distance to top the leaderboard.

Happy Gilmore: Eyes on the Shot
$20

Ever wanted to putt with a hockey stick? Now’s your moment.

Channel your inner Happy Gilmore—grab the stick, lock in your focus, and take your shot.

Closest to the Pin
$20

Precision is everything. One shot, one chance — land your ball closest to the pin and claim the win.

All 5 Games Bundle
$90

Why choose? Lock in all five competitions and give your team every shot at glory. Five games, one price, zero excuses.

Add a donation for Kids Kicking Cancer TX

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!