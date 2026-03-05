Drives for Hope — Tournament Games

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About this event
Step up and unleash your best drive. The team that sends it the farthest walks away with the glory — and bragging rights for the whole back nine.
Think you've got what it takes to out-drive Joe? Put your swing where your mouth is and see if your team can beat the benchmark.
The long game is calling. Put together your best team effort on this par 4 and see if you've got the distance to top the leaderboard.
Ever wanted to putt with a hockey stick? Now’s your moment.
Channel your inner Happy Gilmore—grab the stick, lock in your focus, and take your shot.
Precision is everything. One shot, one chance — land your ball closest to the pin and claim the win.
Why choose? Lock in all five competitions and give your team every shot at glory. Five games, one price, zero excuses.
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