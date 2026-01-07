Driving Away Addiction Charity Golf Tournament

Hosted by
About this event
Full access to the event, including 18 rounds of golf, a complimentary awards luncheon, and a swag bag for 1 person.
Full access to the event, including 18 rounds of golf, a complimentary awards luncheon, and a swag bag for 4 players.
Includes a 4-player team entry, a promotional item in all gift bags, a business highlight during the luncheon, your logo largest on the event banner, live recognition at the luncheon and all event promotions, and hole signage.
Includes a 4-player team entry, your logo larger on the event banner, live recognition at the luncheon, and hole signage.
Includes a 4-player team entry, and logo smaller on the event banner, and hole signage.
Your logo smaller on the event banner, live recognition at the luncheon, and hole signage. (no golf tickets included)
Your name or business promoted prominently at one hole.(no limit) (no golf tickets included)
2 for 25 (Max 4 mulligans per person)
4 for $45 (Max 4 mulligans per person)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!