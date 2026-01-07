Adult and Teen Challenge Kansas

Hosted by

Adult and Teen Challenge Kansas

About this event

Driving Away Addiction Charity Golf Tournament

2400 N Tallgrass St

Wichita, KS 67226, USA

Individual Registration
$200

Full access to the event, including 18 rounds of golf, a complimentary awards luncheon, and a swag bag for 1 person.

4 Player Team
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Full access to the event, including 18 rounds of golf, a complimentary awards luncheon, and a swag bag for 4 players.

Ace Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes a 4-player team entry, a promotional item in all gift bags, a business highlight during the luncheon, your logo largest on the event banner, live recognition at the luncheon and all event promotions, and hole signage.

Eagle Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes a 4-player team entry, your logo larger on the event banner, live recognition at the luncheon, and hole signage.

Birdie Sponsor
$1,000

Includes a 4-player team entry, and logo smaller on the event banner, and hole signage.

Par Sponsor
$500

Your logo smaller on the event banner, live recognition at the luncheon, and hole signage. (no golf tickets included)

Hole sponsor
$100

Your name or business promoted prominently at one hole.(no limit) (no golf tickets included)

2 Mulligans
$25

2 for 25 (Max 4 mulligans per person)

4 Mulligans
$45

4 for $45 (Max 4 mulligans per person)

Add a donation for Adult and Teen Challenge Kansas

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!