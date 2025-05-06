Driving for a Difference Silent Auction

Experience one of Michigan’s most breathtaking golf courses with a foursome round at Graywalls Golf Course in Marquette. Known for its dramatic layout carved into the rocky landscape of the Upper Peninsula, Graywalls offers stunning views of Lake Superior and a challenging, unforgettable round of golf. Perfect for a golf getaway with friends or as a gift for the avid golfer, this is your chance to play on one of the Midwest’s premier courses.