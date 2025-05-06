Driving for a Difference Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Score a one-of-a-kind collectible with this basketball hat signed by Bobby Portis, power forward for the Milwaukee Bucks! Known for his energy, grit, and clutch performances, Portis is a fan favorite—and this autographed hat is the perfect addition to any Bucks fan’s collection. A must-have for basketball lovers and memorabilia collectors alike!
Take home a piece of Packers pride! This 2025 replica football features the printed signatures of the entire Green Bay Packers roster. A perfect keepsake for any die-hard fan, it’s a collector’s item that captures the spirit of the season and makes a bold display for your home, office, or fan cave.
Show off your maize and blue pride with this exclusive football signed by Michigan’s own Coach Moore. A must-have for Wolverines fans, this collectible celebrates the legacy and passion of Michigan football. Whether displayed in your home, office, or fan cave, it’s a conversation piece that honors one of the great leaders of the game.
Own a piece of Spartan history with this basketball personally signed by legendary Michigan State coach Tom Izzo. A Hall of Famer and one of the most respected figures in college basketball, Izzo’s leadership has shaped generations of Spartan athletes. This collectible is the perfect centerpiece for any Michigan State fan’s collection.
Bring home a piece of Detroit Tigers pride with this baseball signed by Manager AJ Hinch. A key leader with a sharp mind for the game, Hinch has guided and inspired players at the highest level. Perfect for Tigers fans and baseball collectors alike, this signed ball is a timeless keepsake that celebrates the spirit of Detroit baseball.
Add some Hockeytown spirit to your collection with this puck signed by Detroit Red Wings forward JT Compher. Known for his grit, energy, and playmaking on the ice, Compher brings the heart of Detroit hockey to every game. A must-have for Wings fans, this autographed puck is a perfect piece of memorabilia to showcase your team pride.
Score a grand slam with this exciting package: four box-seat tickets to a game at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium, home of the High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. Box seats offer fantastic views giving you and your guests close-up access to America’s favorite pastime in comfort and style. Whether you're planning a fun group outing or seeking the perfect gift for baseball fans, this is your ticket to an unforgettable day at the ballpark.
Gear up with this ultimate Milwaukee Tools bundle! This package includes a stylish Milwaukee flannel shirt, durable duffel bag, insulated tumbler and can cooler, shaker bottle, multi-bit screwdriver, playing cards, and more—all branded with the iconic Milwaukee logo. Perfect for the DIY enthusiast or tool lover, this set combines function, style, and the trusted quality of Milwaukee Tools. Whether for the jobsite, the workshop, or a weekend project at home, this collection is a must-have for anyone who takes pride in their tools.
Take your outdoor cooking to the next level with this versatile 22-inch Blackstone Griddle. Perfect for camping, tailgating, or backyard gatherings, this portable flat-top grill gives you restaurant-quality results anywhere you go. With plenty of space to cook burgers, pancakes, veggies, and more, it’s built for flavor, convenience, and fun. A must-have for grill masters and foodies alike!
Bring the taste of authentic, wood-fired style pizza to your backyard with the Ooni Koda 12 Pizza Oven. Compact, sleek, and fueled by gas, this oven heats up to 950°F in just 15 minutes—perfect for baking fresh, restaurant-quality pizzas in 60 seconds flat. Whether you’re hosting a family night, tailgate, or backyard party, the Ooni Koda makes every gathering deliciously unforgettable.
Enjoy cozy nights outdoors with the Solo Stove Fire Pit, designed for a smokeless flame and easy cleanup. Its sleek stainless steel build creates efficient airflow for a warm, crackling fire without the smoke that lingers. Perfect for backyard gatherings, camping trips, or roasting marshmallows with family, the Solo Stove is a modern twist on the classic fire experience.
Tackle any project with confidence using the Crescent 180-Piece Professional Tool Set. This all-in-one collection includes carefully selected hand tools, sockets, and wrenches, all organized in a durable carrying case for easy storage and transport. Perfect for DIY enthusiasts and professionals alike, this set delivers the reliability, quality, and versatility Crescent tools are known for.
Experience one of Michigan’s most breathtaking golf courses with a foursome round at Graywalls Golf Course in Marquette. Known for its dramatic layout carved into the rocky landscape of the Upper Peninsula, Graywalls offers stunning views of Lake Superior and a challenging, unforgettable round of golf. Perfect for a golf getaway with friends or as a gift for the avid golfer, this is your chance to play on one of the Midwest’s premier courses.
Gather your friends and enjoy a round of golf at Pine Grove Country Club in Iron Mountain, MI. This foursome package gives you the chance to play on a beautifully maintained course that combines natural Upper Peninsula scenery with a layout both challenging and enjoyable for golfers of all skill levels. Perfect for a relaxing day on the greens, this is a must-have experience for local golf enthusiasts.
Take home this bright red YETI Tundra 35 cooler packed with all the essentials for a fun night (or weekend!) of snacking and sipping. Inside you’ll find YETI drinkware, a bottle of wine, Fireball minis, chips, salsa, Oreos, gift cards to Panera Bread & Panda Express, and more tasty treats. Perfect for tailgates, road trips, or backyard hangs!
Tackle your lawn with ease using the Husqvarna 970480101 220iL Cordless String Trimmer Kit. Designed with a powerful 40V brushless motor, this lightweight and efficient trimmer delivers professional-grade performance without the hassle of gas. The 16-inch cutting width lets you cover more ground quickly, while the quiet, low-vibration design makes trimming more comfortable than ever.
Stay organized on the go with the Milwaukee PACKOUT Backpack—built tough for both professionals and DIYers. This durable, weather-resistant pack is part of the PACKOUT Modular Storage System, meaning it can be stacked and locked with other PACKOUT pieces for maximum portability and convenience.
Every handyman’s dream! This Klein Tools Gift Basket is packed with high-quality gear from a trusted brand that’s been around since 1857. Perfect for DIYers, professionals, or anyone who loves being prepared for their next project.
