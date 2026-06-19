Driving Futures Forward Golf Tournament - VOLUNTEER Registration

GENERAL DUTIES:

Actual duties will be provided closer to the event

Set up registration and player carts

Assist with sponsor registration

Assist with sponsor set up at their designated golf holes

Assist with sponsor needs during the tournament (replenish ice, drinks, etc.)

Greet guests

Lunch included

Dinner NOT included





KIDS’ CHANCE OF CALIFORNIA VOLUNTEER CODE OF CONDUCT. (BY CLICKING THE RESPONSE WHEN YOU REGISTER, YOU ARE IN AGREEMENT WITH THIS POLICY)





Kids’ Chance of California (KCCA) is committed to fulfilling its mission with integrity, passion, inclusion, and alignment. Being a KCCA volunteer comes with both rewards and responsibilities. As representatives of KCCA, you are committing to act in a way that promotes KCCA’s vision and mission and respects its values and stakeholders. In addition to complying with all laws, regulations, and KCCA policies, all volunteers are expected to follow this Volunteer Code of Conduct.





ACTING WITH INTEGRITY

• Guard Your Words and Actions

o ensure that your behavior is legal

o act ethically and with integrity

o act consistent with this Code of Conduct

o ensure your words and actions will portray you and KCCA positively

• Respect One Another

o KCCA volunteers are expected to respect one another and to appreciate each other’s differences o Diversity, equity, and inclusion are a focal point in fulfilling KCCA’s mission, which its volunteers must embrace and emulate

• Nondiscrimination and No Harassment

o Never engage in any form of unlawful discrimination or harassment

o Protect fellow volunteers, scholarship candidates, recipients, and their families (especially vulnerable children and adults) from exploitation and abuse

o Inappropriate physical or sexual relationships with any scholarship candidate, recipient, or their family members is strictly prohibited

o How to Report – Email [email protected] or call 415-877-5437

o Use appropriate KCCA communication channels for communication with youths

o Avoid being alone with a single youth

o Do not act in a manner that can be perceived as physical or verbal abuse

• Be Honest

o Intentionally misrepresenting information in an effort to deceive another, or engaging in any form of fraudulent activity, is a violation of this Code of Conduct

• Speak Up

o KCCA embraces a “see something, say something” culture. If you are aware of potential misconduct, help reinforce KCCA’s culture of courage and accountability by sharing your concerns with an appropriate KCCA Board member, Account Director, or supervising KCCA volunteer

o All good faith reports of legal or ethical violations or possible misconduct under KCCA’s policies will be investigated as appropriate. KCCA will strive to maintain confidentiality to the fullest extent appropriate, consistent with the need to resolve the matter

• No Retaliation

o KCCA does not permit any unlawful retaliation against an individual who, in good faith, reports ethical or legal violations or possible misconduct under this Code of Conduct or any other KCCA policies





PROTECTING KCCA’S FINANCIAL INTERESTS AND RECORDS

• Volunteers are responsible for utilizing and controlling KCCA’s resources efficiently and ensuring fiscal responsibility and accountability

o Obtain appropriate approvals prior to the commitment of KCCA funds

o Ensure accurate and complete financial records

o Never falsify any document

o Never misrepresent the true nature of any transaction

o No KCCA funds or accounts that are not properly recorded in the financial records or disclosed on the financial statements may be established or maintained

• Cooperate with internal and external auditors

• Maintain the integrity and security of KCCA information

o Do not disclose confidential or proprietary information to third parties outside of an otherwise established KCCA business process

o Particular care must be given to protect any Personally Identifiable Information (PII) and Protected Health Information (PHI)

o Limit access to confidential information to those who have a legitimate business reason to see the information, including internal access by other volunteers

o Take proper care to prevent the unauthorized disclosure of KCCA’s confidential information

o Retain or discard KCCA records in accordance with approved record retention schedule

o Confidential records will be destroyed after 10 years as per KCCA Record Retention Policy.





RELATIONSHIPS WITH THIRD PARTIES

• Volunteers are expected to deal ethically and lawfully in their business relationships on behalf of KCCA

• Comply with antitrust laws

• Do not engage in any lobbying activity of any kind on behalf of KCCA

• Communications with news media should be handled by KCCA designated representatives

• Social Media communications must be in accordance with the Kid’ Chance of America Social Media Guidance. Further, volunteers are expected to:

o Be professional and transparent

o Be mindful that your words can and do reflect on the image of KCCA

o Not create any social medium or forum representing KCCA as an organization unless prior approval from KCCA has been received





I acknowledge that I have read, understand, and agree to be guided by this KCCA Volunteer Code of Conduct. I understand that I have a responsibility to report any potential misconduct to an appropriate person. I understand that KCCA has the right to release me from my volunteer position at its discretion. I also understand that I am responsible for any costs that I may incur due to a violation of this Code of Conduct.