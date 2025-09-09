Driving Hope Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Unleash your wild side with this unforgettable experience! Enjoy four admission passes to the Fort Wayne Zoo, where exotic animals and family fun await. Keep your refreshments ice-cold with a rugged red YETI cooler, perfect for your next outdoor adventure. Capture the memories with a professional session from Kaleigh M Photography, and wrap up the day with delicious eats using a $50 gift card to Big G’s Sports Café. It’s a roaring good time in one basket!
From: M25 Board Members, ULINE, Kaleigh M Photography and Gary Parrett - Big G's Sports Cafe
Fuel your weekend adventures with this all-in-one basket! Lounge in style with a camping chair, keep your snacks and drinks cool in a rolling cooler bag, and treat yourself with a $50 gift card good for a variety of uses. Enjoy a taste of Japan with a $50 gift card to Tokyo Restaurant, then tee off with a free green fee and cart at Eagle Glen Golf Course. Whether you're tailgating, camping, or golfing, this basket brings the fun!
From: ULINE, M25 Board Members and Eagle Glen Golf Course
This basket is a grand slam for baseball lovers and outdoor enthusiasts! Chill your beverages in a premium white YETI cooler, then gear up with TinCaps fan favorites, a drawstring bag, hat, wristband, sunglasses, and a collectible postcard. After the game or a day in the sun, enjoy a delicious meal with a $50 Granite City gift card. Whether you're at the ballpark or the backyard, this basket brings the spirit of summer fun!
From: ULINE, M25 Board Members, Tin Caps Fort Wayne
Score big with this premium football fan experience! Cheer on the Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars from Section 235, Row 1, Seats 18 & 19 on December 28 at 1 p.m. Keep your tailgate cool with a sleek navy blue YETI cooler, and celebrate the win with a $50 gift card to Ruth’s Chris Steak House. It’s the ultimate blend of action, comfort, and fine dining, perfect for the true Colts fan!
From: Gary Parrett, ULINE and M25 Board Member
Fire up the flavor with this sizzling package! Grill like a pro with a 22-inch black Weber charcoal grill, then let Blessed by God BBQ do the cooking with a smoked meal for 8—your choice of smoked chicken (pit or BBQ) or smoked pork chops, plus two mouthwatering sides like 5-cheese smoked mac & cheese, cowboy beans, coleslaw, green beans, or mac salad. Also includes a $50 gift card to Cibo Ristorante. It’s a feast fit for family, friends and foodies!
From: Dustin & Kim Knafel -- Blessed by God BBQ , ULINE and M25 Board Member
This basket brings the heat and the fun! Fire up the 14-inch Weber charcoal grill for your next cookout, then challenge friends to a round of Colts cornhole. Support your hometown heroes with a Columbia City High School Athletic Season Pass, and treat yourself to a relaxing round of golf at Eagle Glen Golf Course with a free green fee and cart. Whether you're tailgating, spectating, or swinging, this basket has something for every sports enthusiast!
From: ULINE, You the Fan, Eagle Glen and Columbia City High School Athletics
Celebrate the joy of learning and living well! This basket features a charming Vintage Blessed Gift Basket, professional tutoring services from Karen Hedrick, a licensed teacher dedicated to student success, and a $50 gift certificate to Salvatori’s for a delicious dining experience. It’s the perfect blend of encouragement, education and elegance.
From: Vintage Blessed, Karen Hedrick, and M25 Board Member
Saddle up for a birthday to remember! This unique celebration includes a visit to Magical Meadows for a peaceful and playful horseback riding experience, a $50 gift card to Hacienda for a fiesta-style meal, and a custom Card My Yard display to make your party pop from the curb. Whether you're planning for a child, teen, or adult, this basket brings the magic, the meal, and the memories.
From: Magical Meadows, Card My Yard, and M25 Board Member
Feel fabulous from head to toe with this all-in-one self-care package! Includes a $35 Daniel Nails gift certificate, a relaxing massage from Jennifer Boston, and two hair coloring services from Heirloom Collective to refresh your style. Stay fit and energized with a 3-month household YMCA membership, and enjoy a savory meal with a $50 gift card to 1897 BBQ. Whether you're gifting a loved one or treating yourself, this basket brings beauty, balance, and BBQ!
From: Daniel Nails, YMCA Whitley County, Heirloom Collective, Jennifer Boston, and M25 Board Member
Cut through the clutter and into adventure with this rugged set! Includes a reliable Stihl chainsaw, perfect for yard work or weekend woodcutting, a YETI Kids' Rambler to keep drinks cool and kids happy, a steel travel lunchbox for meals on the go, and a compact stubby tool set for everyday fixes. It’s the ultimate basket for the hands-on, outdoorsy type!
From: ACE Hardware and More Farm Store (chainsaw)
Celebrate the little joys with this thoughtful trio! Enjoy a relaxing tea experience with a Parker Grace gift certificate and tea tin, grab your favorite brew with a $20 BrewHa gift card, and indulge in rich, creamy Ozara’s Homemade Fudge. It’s the perfect basket for quiet mornings, thoughtful gifts, or sweet escapes.
From: Parker Grace, BrewHa, and Ozara's
This basket is built for adventure! The centerpiece is a large, heavy-duty cooler imprinted with the American Landmaster logo, complete with cupholders, a fishing ruler, and tie-down points for secure transport. Packed inside are two folding chairs, a warm softshell jacket, three sweatshirts, and three t-shirts branded with Landmaster. Perfect for adventurers, off-roaders, and weekend warriors!
From: American Landmaster
Elevate your health journey with this all-inclusive 3-month membership designed to rejuvenate your body and mind. Enjoy unlimited access to large group fitness classes, a personalized nutritional assessment with your own dedicated coach, and unlimited recovery sessions including sauna, cold plunge, red light therapy, and compression boots.
But that’s just the beginning—experience a 25-minute fascia stretch therapy session, a one-on-one success coaching session, and two private training sessions tailored to your goals. Whether you're looking to recharge, rebuild, or reinvent your wellness routine, this package is your first step toward lasting transformation.
From: Impact
This beautifully curated basket is your invitation to pause, indulge, and glow from the inside out. It features a chic Kate Spade purse, along with gift cards for a luxurious facial and a nail pampering session to help you feel refreshed and radiant. A sunrise and white noise alarm clock gently eases you into each day and helps you wind down at night, creating the perfect balance of rest and renewal. To nourish your body, enjoy a HelloFresh gift card for fresh, chef-crafted meals delivered to your door, plus a Columbia City Nutrition gift card to energize your wellness journey with local, health-forward options. Whether you're gifting it or keeping it all to yourself, this basket is a celebration of calm, confidence, and self-care.
From: SRC
