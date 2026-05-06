DRMC AGO Annual Meeting and Dinner

Annual Meeting and Dinner

Sunday, May 18, 5:30 p.m.

Park Hill Congregational Church (UCC)

2600 Leyden St., Denver, CO 80207

t 5:30 p.m., members and guests are invited

to gather on the patio for sangria and

refreshments. A brief service of prayer and

remembrance will follow in the nave at 6:00 p.m.

Dinner will follow, catered by Chipotle. The

meeting to carry out business of the Chapter

concludes the evening.

Dinner is $18, a budget-friendly buffet with

vegetarian options, selected dessert bites and ice