DRMC AGO Annual Meeting and Dinner

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2600 Leyden St, Denver, CO 80207, USA
Annual Meeting and Dinner
Sunday, May 18, 5:30 p.m.
Park Hill Congregational Church (UCC)
2600 Leyden St., Denver, CO 80207
t 5:30 p.m., members and guests are invited
to gather on the patio for sangria and
refreshments. A brief service of prayer and
remembrance will follow in the nave at 6:00 p.m.
Dinner will follow, catered by Chipotle. The
meeting to carry out business of the Chapter
concludes the evening.
Dinner is $18, a budget-friendly buffet with
vegetarian options, selected dessert bites and ice
$
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