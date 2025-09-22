Drug and Violence Awareness Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
A 12" x 10" giclee on canvas of a painting by Maryland's own Teri Rizzutti. Add the calmness of the ocean kissing the beach to a room in your home or office. Donated by Rizzutti Fine Art $200 value
Pamper yourself or someone special with this premium collection of professional hair care products and styling tools — perfect for achieving that salon-quality look at home!
Donor: Odyssey Salon and Day Spa
Total Value: $225
Package Includes:
Indulge in a moment of literary and sensory delight.
Read. Enjoy three exquisite titles from Waldo Publishers: Activate Peer Learning in Your Library and Community by Dorothy Stoltz with Elaine Czarnecki, Betsy Diamant-Cohen, and Carrie Sanders; Enjoying Poetry by Carl Japikse; and Eureka: A Cosmological Inquiry by Edgar Allan Poe.
Sip your choice of a crisp bottle of Riondo Prosecco or a refreshing can of Maison Perrier Forever Peach.
Savor a rich, organic cherry almond chocolate bar by Theo.
Waldo Books
· Activate Peer Learning in Your Library and Community by Dorothy Stoltz with Elaine Czarnecki, Betsy Diamant-Cohen, and Carrie Sanders
· Enjoying Poetry by Carl Japikse
· Eureka: A Cosmological Inquiry by Edgar Allan Poe
A bottle of Riondo Prosecco
A can of Maison Perrier Forever Peach
A chocolate bar by Theo, organic cherry almond Donated by WALDO PUBLISHERS/STOLTZ CREATIVE CONSULTING $75 Value
A 30" x 24" giclee on canvas of a painting by Maryland's own Teri Rizzutti. Fill any room in your home or office with Springtime energy. Donated by Rizzutti Fine Art $900 value
Enjoy premium membership benefits for six months, including 14-day advance online reservations, free standard gun rentals, 20% off range ammo, 10% off new guns & accessories, 10% off all training (including private lessons), 50% off full-auto rentals, 50% off standard firearm transfers, one free holster qualification, new member orientation, and first access to new firearms. Redeemable at FreeState Gun Range.
Donor: FreeState Gun Range
Value: $300
FreeState Safety Training is proud to donate a Block of Safety Training Classes for Two, giving you and a loved one the opportunity to build life-saving skills together. This exclusive package includes three of our most powerful and practical safety courses—designed to prepare, protect, and empower.
1️⃣ Situational Awareness & Response Training – $59/person
The Foundation of Your Safety Journey
Seconds count in a crisis, and being prepared can make all the difference. This course teaches how to recognize threats early, avoid high-risk situations, and develop proactive habits that protect you and those who rely on you.
2️⃣ Carjacking Survival – $99/person
Stay Safe Behind the Wheel
Learn to spot potential threats before they strike, apply the “10-second rule,” and use your vehicle strategically to stay safe. Gain real-world defensive skills to avoid becoming a target—whether on the road, at the gas station, or in a parking lot.
3️⃣ Active Shooter Survival – $99/person
Prepare. Respond. Survive.
This powerful seminar provides critical insight into active shooter situations and teaches proven strategies to respond effectively under pressure—at work, in public, or anywhere danger arises.
Total Package Value: $514
Train together. Stay safe together. This safety training experience is an investment in preparedness, confidence, and peace of mind for you and your loved one.
Empower your team, family, or staff with life-saving skills through this professional CPR/AED certification training. Delivered by expert certified instructors, this exclusive, customized on-site session for up to 5 participants ensures your group is confident and prepared to act in any emergency. Invest in safety that makes a real difference—because every second counts. Donated By: Vitals Health LLC Retail Value: $425
You get to fly and stay for 2 Nights for 2 adults to over 20 destinations across the US from Most major airports. Winner is responsible for any taxes and fees. Departure flights must be Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday. Online reservation system with only 30 days advance notice to travel. Can plan up to 9 months out. Winner has 24 months to complete travel. Certificate activation must be claimed within 30 days of being issued. Donate by Clever Adventures https://drive.google.com/file/d/1lHyodKRSDnRjJph0eAqN8nTFTqPqew21/view?usp=sharing
Retail Value: $999
Enjoy 7 nights of luxurious resort accommodations from over 3500 locations worldwide to choose from. Winner is responsible for any taxes or fees. Offer for 2 adults and 2 children. Online reservation system with only 30 days advance notice to travel. Can plan upto 9 months out. Winner has 24 months to complete travel. Certificate activation must be claimed within 30 days of being issued. Travel 7 days a week, no blackout dates. Donated by Clever Adventures https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IBJyVZ2WCmYLLu6TshkQ7wmDFv6BgzZZ/view?usp=sharing
Retail Value: $2163
Congratulation, you are the lucky recipient of a 5 day/4 night cruise aboard your choice of Carnival Cruise lines, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line, or Princess Cruises. There are 3 itineraries with ports of departure including: Miami to Cozumel, Port Carnaveral to Nassau or LA to Ensenada, Mexico. All cruises include unlimited access to the on-board buffets for breakfast, lunch and dinner, Vegas style entertainment and use of all on-board facilites. You simply pay taxes and port fees. Have the time of your life while enjoying the luxuries of a cruise vacation.Offer for 2 adults. Book by phone, 30 days advance notice to travel, Winner has 24 months to complete travel. Certificate activation must be claimed within 30 days of being issued. Donated by Clever Adventures https://drive.google.com/file/d/13KNcEv3ymAWPLORZN_CSbJAcVoyNA9K5/view?usp=sharing
Retail Value: $899
Yip Fitness: Live 1-hour Zoom online bodyweight training group fitness classes.
Restrictions:
