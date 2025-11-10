Drug and Violence Awareness Expo Silent Auction- Extended!

FreeState Safety Training is proud to donate a Block of Safety Training Classes for Two, giving you and a loved one the opportunity to build life-saving skills together. This exclusive package includes three of our most powerful and practical safety courses—designed to prepare, protect, and empower.

Included Courses (for 2 participants):

1️⃣ Situational Awareness & Response Training – $59/person

The Foundation of Your Safety Journey

Seconds count in a crisis, and being prepared can make all the difference. This course teaches how to recognize threats early, avoid high-risk situations, and develop proactive habits that protect you and those who rely on you.

2️⃣ Carjacking Survival – $99/person

Stay Safe Behind the Wheel

Learn to spot potential threats before they strike, apply the “10-second rule,” and use your vehicle strategically to stay safe. Gain real-world defensive skills to avoid becoming a target—whether on the road, at the gas station, or in a parking lot.

3️⃣ Active Shooter Survival – $99/person

Prepare. Respond. Survive.

This powerful seminar provides critical insight into active shooter situations and teaches proven strategies to respond effectively under pressure—at work, in public, or anywhere danger arises.

Total Package Value: $514

Train together. Stay safe together. This safety training experience is an investment in preparedness, confidence, and peace of mind for you and your loved one.