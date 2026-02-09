ISPE San Diego Chapter

Hosted by

ISPE San Diego Chapter

About this event

Drug Development 101

9955 Pacific Heights Blvd

San Diego, CA 92121, USA

ISPE Members
$30

*** Please note that Zeffy fees are optional. You may change the suggested donation to $0.*** 


Entry includes 2 drink tickets and appetizers.

Non ISPE Member
$50

*** Please note that Zeffy fees are optional. You may change the suggested donation to $0.*** 


Entry includes 2 drink tickets and appetizers.

Annual Sponsors
Free
Event Sponsor
$500

*** Please note that Zeffy fees are optional. You may change the suggested donation to $0.*** 


Includes logo on promotional materials/LinkedIn, acknowledgment at event, entry for 2 people.

Student ISPE Member
Free

*** Please note that Zeffy fees are optional. You may change the suggested donation to $0.*** 


Entry includes 2 non-alcoholic drink tickets and appetizers.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!