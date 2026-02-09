Drug Development 101

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About this event
*** Please note that Zeffy fees are optional. You may change the suggested donation to $0.***
Entry includes 2 drink tickets and appetizers.
*** Please note that Zeffy fees are optional. You may change the suggested donation to $0.***
Entry includes 2 drink tickets and appetizers.
*** Please note that Zeffy fees are optional. You may change the suggested donation to $0.***
Includes logo on promotional materials/LinkedIn, acknowledgment at event, entry for 2 people.
*** Please note that Zeffy fees are optional. You may change the suggested donation to $0.***
Entry includes 2 non-alcoholic drink tickets and appetizers.
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