Drum-a-Thon

Come drum with us, donate, and be part of this incredible rhythm-fueled fundraiser!





Buy one $15 ticket for each hour you plan to participate in.





8-9am Sunrise Welcoming Circle Start the event with breath work, body and hand stretches, Mother Drum introduction, hand drum circle, and powerful, unifying rhythms.





9-10 am Stick Drumming 101 Navigate the stick drums together with guided instruction about stick grip and posture, accents, paradiddles, and drum jam on the snares, toms, surdos and more.





10-11am Hand Drumming 101 Hour Perfect for beginners and skill builders alike! Explore basic techniques for djembes, congas, and other hand drums. We’ll build a drum circle around the skill level of all in attendance so you can apply these techniques right away.





11-12pm Drum and Dance Fusion Lively drumming with purposeful interactive dance or choreographed movement, drum circle, and dance portal to joy as we play music together.





12-1pm Open Mic Drum Jam - Drummers, singers, storytellers, and poets can collaborate in spontaneous performances!





1-2pm Drum it Up! Kids with Guardians welcome!

Energy-filled drumming circle for all levels. Drum it up with kids (all ages) through games, rhythm parade, freeze grooves, body percussion jams, and more.





2-3pm Mystery Object Percussion - Play rhythms using non-traditional objects and get creative!





3-4pm Instrumentapalooza! We'll play all the instruments available in the drum center that are not always considered a "primary" drum. Examples include a slapaphone, marimba, or cuica.





4-5pm Frame drum and shaker grooves Experiment with frame drums, bells, tambourines, and shakers to build layers of rhythm.





5-6pm Energy Drum Circle Energy-filled drumming circle for all levels.





6-7pm Drum Stories & History Learn about drumming traditions from different cultures spoken over the soft mother beat that continues throughout. Try out rhythms on the drums as a group.





7-8pm Sunset Drum Blessing and Closing Circle

A peaceful, inspiring way to close out the Drumathon, ending the event with powerful, unifying rhythms.