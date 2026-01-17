Drum-a-Thon

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About this event
Come drum with us, donate, and be part of this incredible rhythm-fueled fundraiser!
Buy one $15 ticket for each hour you plan to participate in.
8-9am Sunrise Welcoming Circle Start the event with breath work, body and hand stretches, Mother Drum introduction, hand drum circle, and powerful, unifying rhythms.
9-10 am Stick Drumming 101 Navigate the stick drums together with guided instruction about stick grip and posture, accents, paradiddles, and drum jam on the snares, toms, surdos and more.
10-11am Hand Drumming 101 Hour Perfect for beginners and skill builders alike! Explore basic techniques for djembes, congas, and other hand drums. We’ll build a drum circle around the skill level of all in attendance so you can apply these techniques right away.
11-12pm Drum and Dance Fusion Lively drumming with purposeful interactive dance or choreographed movement, drum circle, and dance portal to joy as we play music together.
12-1pm Open Mic Drum Jam - Drummers, singers, storytellers, and poets can collaborate in spontaneous performances!
1-2pm Drum it Up! Kids with Guardians welcome!
Energy-filled drumming circle for all levels. Drum it up with kids (all ages) through games, rhythm parade, freeze grooves, body percussion jams, and more.
2-3pm Mystery Object Percussion - Play rhythms using non-traditional objects and get creative!
3-4pm Instrumentapalooza! We'll play all the instruments available in the drum center that are not always considered a "primary" drum. Examples include a slapaphone, marimba, or cuica.
4-5pm Frame drum and shaker grooves Experiment with frame drums, bells, tambourines, and shakers to build layers of rhythm.
5-6pm Energy Drum Circle Energy-filled drumming circle for all levels.
6-7pm Drum Stories & History Learn about drumming traditions from different cultures spoken over the soft mother beat that continues throughout. Try out rhythms on the drums as a group.
7-8pm Sunset Drum Blessing and Closing Circle
A peaceful, inspiring way to close out the Drumathon, ending the event with powerful, unifying rhythms.
Support your favorite drummers by pledging per hour they play!
Every beat counts toward our fundraising goal.
Type the name of the drummer you're fundraising with at checkout.
The drummer who raises the most for the Women's Drum Center during this event gets bragging rights and a special recognition for helping the WDC fuel our mission.
Dedicate a drum solo to someone special, announced during certain times throughout the 12 hours.
We’ll share the solo to our social media as best we can, unless instructed otherwise.
Name a drummer and they have to draw a Drum Dare Challenge from our Drum Dare Challenge Jar during their time at the Drum-A-Thon.*
Drum dares include activities like playing the drum with one hand or a non-dominant hand for 5 minutes, playing on a different kind of drum, or playing standing up while moving in a circle.
Remember to name the drummer you're nominating for the Drum Dare Challenge by completing the survey during check-out.
*Drummer must be on-site during the event to complete the Drum Dare Challenge. No ticket refunds for incomplete Drum Dare Challenges.
Override the scheduled activity with a Power Play request for the group to play a specific song or style for 10 minutes.
Ticket holder must present ticket to group leader. Best for drummers on-site because virtual delivery is not supported at this time.
Pay it forward with a class scholarship.
We've seen an increase in requests for partial or full scholarships. Your donation goes toward helping us ensure our classes remain open to all.
Pay it forward with a workshop scholarship. We've seen an increase in requests for partial or full scholarships. Your donation goes toward helping us ensure our workshops remain open to all.
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