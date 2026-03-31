Drum Circle and Sound Meditation with Jude JUNE 27TH

Hosted by
About this event
Join us for a grounding and immersive Drum Circle & Sound Meditation experience designed to relax the nervous system and reconnect you with the present moment. This session blends rhythmic drumming, breathwork, and therapeutic sound frequencies to promote mental clarity, emotional release, and inner balance. No experience is needed—just come as you are and allow the vibrations to guide you into a deeper state of calm and awareness.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!