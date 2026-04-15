The 6th Annual Drumming Up Wishes Auction

Option 4 (Rustic / Artistic Tone)

Created from reclaimed steel, these one‑of‑a‑kind peace signs turn discarded materials into a message of peace and purpose. Auction proceeds support Drumming Up Wishes and Make‑A‑Wish Maine, bringing hope to families facing critical illness.

Option 3 (Rustic / Artistic Tone)

Created from reclaimed steel, these one‑of‑a‑kind peace signs turn discarded materials into a message of peace and purpose. Auction proceeds support Drumming Up Wishes and Make‑A‑Wish Maine, bringing hope to families facing critical illness