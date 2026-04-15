Hosted by

Make-A-Wish Foundation of Maine

About this event

Sales closed

The 6th Annual Drumming Up Wishes Auction

Pick-up location

95 Pine St, South Portland, ME 04106, USA

16” K Zildjian Custom Dark Crash Cymbal item
16” K Zildjian Custom Dark Crash Cymbal
$175

Starting bid

16” K Zildjian Custom Dark Crash Cymbal, donated by Vic Firth/Zildjian. $375 online.

Warren Haynes Band poster-signed by entire band item
Warren Haynes Band poster-signed by entire band
$350

Starting bid

Warren Haynes Band poster-Signed by entire band specifically for Drumming Up Wishes.

moe. Summer Tour ‘26 Foil Poster-band signed item
moe. Summer Tour ‘26 Foil Poster-band signed
$200

Starting bid

moe. Summer Tour ‘26 Foil Poster-signed by entire band for Drumming Up Wishes

Yorkville Pulse 15 Passive PA Speakers (pair) item
Yorkville Pulse 15 Passive PA Speakers (pair)
$50

Starting bid

Yorkville Pulse 15 Passive PA Speakers (pair)-Untested yet rugged-$250-300 value

Peace Art Piece-Designed by Chuck Nejame item
Peace Art Piece-Designed by Chuck Nejame
$75

Starting bid

Option 1 (Very Short & Clean)

Handmade from recycled saw blades, each peace sign is a unique symbol of sustainability, peace, and giving. Proceeds benefit Drumming Up Wishes in support of Make‑A‑Wish Maine, helping bring hope to families during life’s hardest moments.



Peace Art Piece #2-Designed by Chuck Nejame item
Peace Art Piece #2-Designed by Chuck Nejame
$100

Starting bid



Option 2 (More Emotional)

Forged from recycled saw blades, these handmade peace signs represent renewal, compassion, and hope. Every piece supports Drumming Up Wishes, benefiting Make‑A‑Wish Maine—helping children and families find joy and strength when they need it most.



Peace Art Piece- #3-Designed by Chuck Nejame item
Peace Art Piece- #3-Designed by Chuck Nejame
$50

Starting bid

Option 3 (Rustic / Artistic Tone)

Created from reclaimed steel, these one‑of‑a‑kind peace signs turn discarded materials into a message of peace and purpose. Auction proceeds support Drumming Up Wishes and Make‑A‑Wish Maine, bringing hope to families facing critical illness.

Peace Art Piece #4-Designed by Chuck Nejame item
Peace Art Piece #4-Designed by Chuck Nejame
$50

Starting bid

Option 4 (Rustic / Artistic Tone)

Created from reclaimed steel, these one‑of‑a‑kind peace signs turn discarded materials into a message of peace and purpose. Auction proceeds support Drumming Up Wishes and Make‑A‑Wish Maine, bringing hope to families facing critical illness.

Option 3 (Rustic / Artistic Tone)

Created from reclaimed steel, these one‑of‑a‑kind peace signs turn discarded materials into a message of peace and purpose. Auction proceeds support Drumming Up Wishes and Make‑A‑Wish Maine, bringing hope to families facing critical illness

Beautiful painting by renowned lMaine artist Bob Bergeron. item
Beautiful painting by renowned lMaine artist Bob Bergeron.
$500

Starting bid

Beautiful piece by renowned Maine artist Bob Bergeron. 2’ x 3’. Acrylic on museum canvas.

Gail Hawes Oil Pastel item
Gail Hawes Oil Pastel
$150

Starting bid

“Snowy Owl on Clarry Hill” oil pastel on fine art paper by Gail Hawes (Seven Tree Fine Arts, Union, ME)--9” x 12”

“Snowy Owl on Clarry Hill”-fine art print on metal-G. Hawes item
“Snowy Owl on Clarry Hill”-fine art print on metal-G. Hawes
$150

Starting bid

“Snowy Owl on Clarry Hill” by Gail Hawes (Seven Tree Fine Arts, Union, Me)-18” x 24”-ready to hang

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!