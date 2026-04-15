The 6th Annual Drumming Up Wishes Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
16” K Zildjian Custom Dark Crash Cymbal, donated by Vic Firth/Zildjian. $375 online.
Starting bid
Warren Haynes Band poster-Signed by entire band specifically for Drumming Up Wishes.
Starting bid
moe. Summer Tour ‘26 Foil Poster-signed by entire band for Drumming Up Wishes
Starting bid
Yorkville Pulse 15 Passive PA Speakers (pair)-Untested yet rugged-$250-300 value
Starting bid
Option 1 (Very Short & Clean)
Handmade from recycled saw blades, each peace sign is a unique symbol of sustainability, peace, and giving. Proceeds benefit Drumming Up Wishes in support of Make‑A‑Wish Maine, helping bring hope to families during life’s hardest moments.
Starting bid
Option 2 (More Emotional)
Forged from recycled saw blades, these handmade peace signs represent renewal, compassion, and hope. Every piece supports Drumming Up Wishes, benefiting Make‑A‑Wish Maine—helping children and families find joy and strength when they need it most.
Starting bid
Option 3 (Rustic / Artistic Tone)
Created from reclaimed steel, these one‑of‑a‑kind peace signs turn discarded materials into a message of peace and purpose. Auction proceeds support Drumming Up Wishes and Make‑A‑Wish Maine, bringing hope to families facing critical illness.
Starting bid
Option 4 (Rustic / Artistic Tone)
Created from reclaimed steel, these one‑of‑a‑kind peace signs turn discarded materials into a message of peace and purpose. Auction proceeds support Drumming Up Wishes and Make‑A‑Wish Maine, bringing hope to families facing critical illness.
Option 3 (Rustic / Artistic Tone)
Created from reclaimed steel, these one‑of‑a‑kind peace signs turn discarded materials into a message of peace and purpose. Auction proceeds support Drumming Up Wishes and Make‑A‑Wish Maine, bringing hope to families facing critical illness
Starting bid
Beautiful piece by renowned Maine artist Bob Bergeron. 2’ x 3’. Acrylic on museum canvas.
Starting bid
“Snowy Owl on Clarry Hill” oil pastel on fine art paper by Gail Hawes (Seven Tree Fine Arts, Union, ME)--9” x 12”
Starting bid
“Snowy Owl on Clarry Hill” by Gail Hawes (Seven Tree Fine Arts, Union, Me)-18” x 24”-ready to hang
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!