Drumstick Hero

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
Why $5/month?
For the price of a coffee, you can:
🐾 Provide meals for raccoons, coatis, and skunks
🦊 Support routine vet visits and emergency care for rescues
🌍 Help fund wildlife education and community outreach programs
Renews monthly
Renews monthly
$20/month — Join the "Carnivore Champion" level: Provide multiple animals with fresh meals, vital medical care, and ongoing support for education programs.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!