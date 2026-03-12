Hunts Exotics Foundation LLC

Offered by

Hunts Exotics Foundation LLC

About the memberships

Drumstick Hero

Membership
$5

Renews monthly

Why $5/month?
For the price of a coffee, you can:

🐾 Provide meals for raccoons, coatis, and skunks
🦊 Support routine vet visits and emergency care for rescues
🌍 Help fund wildlife education and community outreach programs

Drumstick Defender
$10

Renews monthly

  • $10/month — Become a "Drumstick Defender": Cover more meals and provide vital support for animal health and wellness.
Carnivore Champion
$20

Renews monthly

$20/month — Join the "Carnivore Champion" level: Provide multiple animals with fresh meals, vital medical care, and ongoing support for education programs.

Add a donation for Hunts Exotics Foundation LLC

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!