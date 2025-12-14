Bayou City Hangouts Inc.

Drunk Spelling Bee Sabotage Tokens

2024 Rusk St

Houston, TX 77003, USA

Twerk Contest
$5

Between you and a contestant. Loser takes a shot. If contestant wins, they don't have to spell

Word Exchange
$5

Give a contestant a harder word fo your choosing on their turn

Pop Quiz
$5

Contestant must answer three random questions and get at least one right to be safe from spelling.

Flirt
$5

Contestant gives their best pickup line. Audience chooses if they get penalized for it or if they’re safe. If safe, they don’t have to spell a word

Seeing Double
$5

Contestant must correctly spell two words to be safe. If one word is misspelled it's an automatic strike against them.

Phone A Friend
$5

Ms. Honey can choose a random audience member to spell a word on the contestant’s behalf to see if they are safe or not

