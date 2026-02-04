Hosted by

Midwest Open Source Alliance

About this event

Drupal 25th Anniversary Gala Sponsorship

Party Co-Host
$12,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 25 tickets

Prominent logo placement on all gala signage, digital invites, and stage screens. Option to create a branded "signature moment" or area (e.g., video confessional). Includes 25 tickets.

Corporate Experience Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

Attach your brand to a specific interactive (photo booth, game area, etc.). Logo on event signage and specific signage at your interactive.

Table Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

A dedicated high-top or banquet table with your company logo. Secure a home base for your group.

Community Partner
$250

Covers essential non-branded party elements (band, dj, photographer, videographer, etc)  provided in-kind or paid for directly. "Powered By" text credit on the event website and relevant signage (e.g., "Music powered by [Company Name]").

Additional Full Price Tickets
$125

Purchase additional full price tickets.

