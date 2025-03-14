Midwest Open Source Alliance

Drupal Camp Asheville 2025

700 Founders Dr

Asheville, NC 28804, USA

General Admission
$100
Friday co-working/contribution/unconference and Saturday sessions. Lunch will be provided both days.
General Admission: Individual Sponsor
$200
Support the camp and see your name on the big screen during welcome announcements. Friday co-working/contribution/unconference and Saturday sessions. Lunch will be provided both days.
General Admission: Community
Free
For those facing financial challenges, between jobs, or any other reason that makes attending camp a financial strain. Friday co-working/contribution/unconference and Saturday sessions. Lunch will be provided both days.
Training: Absolute Beginner's Guide to Drupal (Full-day)
Free
If you're brand new to Drupal, then the Absolute Beginner's Guide to Drupal is the class for you. This is a full-day, Friday training and lunch is included. More info at https://www.drupalasheville.com/2025/training
Training: Agile Project Management Bootcamp (Full-day)
$50
Join us for an immersive full-day project management boot camp that ends with certificate that provides 6 hours toward your PMP certification! This is a full-day, Friday training and lunch is included. More info at https://www.drupalasheville.com/2025/training
Training: Learn Drupal Forge (Morning)
$25
This comprehensive workshop is tailored for developers, entrepreneurs, and agencies eager to harness the full potential of Drupal Forge to develop, demo, and sell Drupal & DrupalCMS templates. This is a Friday morning training and lunch is included. More info at https://www.drupalasheville.com/2025/training
Training: Native Web Components Workshop (Morning)
$25
In this workshop, you’ll learn about web components, how to leverage web components in your web applications, and how to leverage AI tools to speed up web component creation. This is a Friday morning training and lunch is included. More info at https://www.drupalasheville.com/2025/training
