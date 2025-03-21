Midwest Open Source Alliance
Drupal Camp Asheville 2025 Sponsorship
700 Founders Dr
Asheville, NC 28804, USA
Platinum
$2,000
You are going all-in on your support and believe wholeheartedly in our event and what it means to our community.
Core
$1,500
You want to play a major part in the success of this event and the opportunities it brings to our community.
Supporting
$750
You believe in what we do and want to show your support.
Community
$300
You believe that community events are important and want to contribute to our success.
Lunch
$700
You like to feed people.
Breakfast
$450
You like to caffeinate people in the morning.
Training Day
$275
You believe that training is important and you want our community to know it.
Afternoon Break
$250
You like to caffeinate people in the afternoon.
Friday Night Kick-off Party
$500
You want to pay for the pizza and beverages that bring our community together on Friday night.
Saturday Night After Party
$500
You want to pay for the BBQ and beverages that bring our community together on Saturday night.
Job Board Posting
$100
You have a job to share with our community.
