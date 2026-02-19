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New York Abortion Access Fund

About this raffle

Dry Land x NYAAF Raffle 2026

Unbound/Dame Vibrators + Goodies, Smeli Candles + more! (x4)
$4

Four (4) winners will be chosen for four (4) separate prize baskets including:

  • 1 Bestselling Dame Pom Palm Vibrator (worth $103!) or Bestselling Unbound Flick Vibrator 😘
  • Smeli Candles (worth $48!)
  • Mad Hippie Skincare Samples
  • Bundle of Dame/Unbound Goodies: Face Masks, Sex Socks, Massage Oil Candle, and/or Aloe Lube

@dameproducts

@unboundbabes

@madhippiebeauty

Purlates Pilates Group Class
$1

One (1) winner will receive one Purlates Pilates Group Class spot! Purlates is a unique NYC Pilates pop-up class with adorable adoptable kittens! IG: @purlates

BODYROK Pilates Group Class
$1

One (1) winner will receive one BODYROK pilates-inspired, 45-minute, strength training class spot!

📍 BODYROK Union Square 110 University Pl, New York, NY 10003

$80 Gift Card TALEA Beer Co. 🍻
$5

One (1) winner will receive one $80 gift card to use at any TALEA Beer Co. location! Female-founded brewery ✨ easy-to-love beers
📍NYC: Bryant Park, West Village, Penn District
📍BK: Williamsburg, Cobble Hill

@taleabeer

$250 Gift Card New York or Nowhere
$5

One (1) winner will receive one $250 gift card to use at New York or Nowhere! The most iconic NYC fashion apparel.

📍 250 Lafayette St., New York, NY 10012
⏰ Mon-Thu: 11AM-7PM • Fri-Sun: 10AM-7PM

@newyorkornowhere

$120 St. Marks Yoga Gift Card 🧘 (10-class pack!)
$5

One (1) winner will receive one $120 gift card to use at the iconic St. Marks Yoga! 🧘‍♀️ Relaxing studio specializing in yoga classes for beginners to advanced practitioners.

📍12 St. Marks Place, NYC

@stmarksyoganyc

$210 Pure Barre Gift Card (5-class pack!)
$5

One (1) winner will receive one $210 (5-class pack) gift card to use at Pure Barre!

Valid for use at the following locations:

📍UES 88th, UES 67th , UES 65th, Central Park South, Union

Square, Flatiron, Fidi, Tribeca, LIC, Williamsburg, Park

Slope, Cobble Hill

2 Tickets to Barbershop Stand Up Comedy Show! 🎭 (2 winners)
$1

Two (2) winners will receive two (2) tickets to "Live at the Barbershop," a unique stand up show in the East Village! A 40-seat comedy show inside a real barbershop running Thurs - Sat. Rotating lineups of professional comedians + BYOB + intimate setting = the perfect night out! 🎭 ~$60 value!!

📍174 E 2nd St

@barbershopcomedyshow

$50 Private Reformer Pilates Gift Card (10 Winners!)
$4

Ten (10) winners will receive one (1) $50 gift card to use with certified pilates instructor Renee Pindus. Renee offers one-on-one, duet, and group reformer pilates sessions, tailoring each session to fit your personal needs. All levels are welcome ❤️ Renee offers sessions at locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

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