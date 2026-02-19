Dry Land x NYAAF Raffle 2026

About this raffle
Four (4) winners will be chosen for four (4) separate prize baskets including:
@dameproducts
@unboundbabes
@madhippiebeauty
One (1) winner will receive one Purlates Pilates Group Class spot! Purlates is a unique NYC Pilates pop-up class with adorable adoptable kittens! IG: @purlates
One (1) winner will receive one BODYROK pilates-inspired, 45-minute, strength training class spot!
📍 BODYROK Union Square 110 University Pl, New York, NY 10003
One (1) winner will receive one $80 gift card to use at any TALEA Beer Co. location! Female-founded brewery ✨ easy-to-love beers
📍NYC: Bryant Park, West Village, Penn District
📍BK: Williamsburg, Cobble Hill
@taleabeer
One (1) winner will receive one $250 gift card to use at New York or Nowhere! The most iconic NYC fashion apparel.
📍 250 Lafayette St., New York, NY 10012
⏰ Mon-Thu: 11AM-7PM • Fri-Sun: 10AM-7PM
@newyorkornowhere
One (1) winner will receive one $120 gift card to use at the iconic St. Marks Yoga! 🧘♀️ Relaxing studio specializing in yoga classes for beginners to advanced practitioners.
📍12 St. Marks Place, NYC
@stmarksyoganyc
One (1) winner will receive one $210 (5-class pack) gift card to use at Pure Barre!
Valid for use at the following locations:
📍UES 88th, UES 67th , UES 65th, Central Park South, Union
Square, Flatiron, Fidi, Tribeca, LIC, Williamsburg, Park
Slope, Cobble Hill
Two (2) winners will receive two (2) tickets to "Live at the Barbershop," a unique stand up show in the East Village! A 40-seat comedy show inside a real barbershop running Thurs - Sat. Rotating lineups of professional comedians + BYOB + intimate setting = the perfect night out! 🎭 ~$60 value!!
📍174 E 2nd St
@barbershopcomedyshow
Ten (10) winners will receive one (1) $50 gift card to use with certified pilates instructor Renee Pindus. Renee offers one-on-one, duet, and group reformer pilates sessions, tailoring each session to fit your personal needs. All levels are welcome ❤️ Renee offers sessions at locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!