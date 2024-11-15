Dry Society Social Club - Sponsorship form

Company Name as host of the Inaugural Sip & Shop (Sip & Shop hosted by your company)
Promoted in all electronic and print advertising, promo video, media mentions, event signage, promotional materials, and website banner
logo on the SWAG BAG with opportunity to add promotional items to Swag Bag
Social Promotion (including Facebook, IG & Email)
Posters to promote the event at your location
15 Skip the line passes to the event w/ free gift holiday themed for each guests
TOM CLARK - BAR SPONSORSHIP
$800
Company Name as host of the Non-Alcoholic Bar (Bar hosted by your company)
Promoted in all electronic and print advertising, promo video, media mentions, event signage, and promotional materials
Logo on the SWAG BAG with opportunity to add promotional items to Swag Bag
Social Promotion (including Facebook, IG & Email)
Posters to promote the event at your location
10 Skip the line passes to the event
NEW DAWN: HOLIDAY PHOTOBOOTH SPONSORSHIP
$750
Signage at the event “Photo Booth brought to you by your company”
Promoted in all electronic and print advertising, and promotional materials
Logo on the SWAG BAG with opportunity to add promotional items to Swag Bag
Social Promotion (including Facebook, IG & Email)
Posters to promote the event at your location
8 Skip the line passes to the event
SWAG BAG SPONSOR
$750
LARGEST logo on the SWAG BAG with opportunity to add two (2) promotional items to Swag Bag
Social Promotion (including Facebook, IG & Email)
Posters to promote the event at your location
8 Passes to the event
DOUGHP - SPONSORSHIP
$250
Cash donation of $250
In-kind donation of Candy Cane Cocoa cookie dough (maybe 20 of our 8oz cups)
2 Sweatshirts & 2 holiday gifts to be mailed to Iz & Kelsey
LIFE QUEST - WRAP STATION SPONSORSHIP
$500
Signage at the event “Wrapping Station brought to you by your company”
logo on the SWAG BAG with opportunity to add promotional items to Swag Bag
Social Promotion (including Facebook, IG & Email)
Posters to promote the event at your location
COMMUNITY RESOURCE (provide info only!)
$100
- Provide brochures or other marketing material to promote your community resource (presented at the ‘community resource table’ hosted by Dry Society)
If you would like to be a 'vendor' for this event, please contact Lori @ [email protected]
- 1 promotional item in the Swag Bag
- Company must be a non-profit organization
- Dry Society to review and approve all material to be presented
HOT COCOA SPONSOR
$650
Signage at the event “Hot Cocoa Station brought to you by your company”
Add your company sticker to our holiday cups for high visibility
Social Promotion (including Facebook, IG & Email)
6 Passes to the event (additional 6 passes included for excluded benefits due to past print deadlines)
