Down Syndrome Association Of The Upstate

Hosted by

Down Syndrome Association Of The Upstate

About this event

DSAU Buddy Walk 2026

840 Mauldin Rd

Greenville, SC 29607, USA

Individual with Down syndrome Registration
Free

This registration is for all individuals with Down syndrome and includes Chick Fil A Sandwich Box Lunch

Individual Registration
$10

Registration for all participants of the DSAU Buddy Walk!

Registration + Chick Fil A Box Lunch
$20

This includes your registration and a Chick Fil A Sandwich Box Lunch at the Buddy Walk.
Lunches include Chick Fil A Sandwich or Nuggets, waffle chips, and a chocolate chip cookie.

Registration + Buddy Walk T-Shirt
$30

This includes your registration and a DSAU 2026 Buddy Walk T-shirt (sizes will be selected on the next screen).

Registration + Buddy Walk T-shirt + Box Lunch
$40

This includes your registration, 2026 Buddy Walk T-shirt, and a Chick Fil A Sandwich Box Lunch at the Buddy Walk.
Lunches include Chick Fil A Sandwich or Nuggets, waffle chips, and a chocolate chip cookie.

Add a donation for Down Syndrome Association Of The Upstate

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!