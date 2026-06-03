DSAU Buddy Walk 2026

About this event
This registration is for all individuals with Down syndrome and includes Chick Fil A Sandwich Box Lunch
Registration for all participants of the DSAU Buddy Walk!
This includes your registration and a Chick Fil A Sandwich Box Lunch at the Buddy Walk.
Lunches include Chick Fil A Sandwich or Nuggets, waffle chips, and a chocolate chip cookie.
This includes your registration and a DSAU 2026 Buddy Walk T-shirt (sizes will be selected on the next screen).
This includes your registration, 2026 Buddy Walk T-shirt, and a Chick Fil A Sandwich Box Lunch at the Buddy Walk.
Lunches include Chick Fil A Sandwich or Nuggets, waffle chips, and a chocolate chip cookie.
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