DSC-Great Lakes Regional Sporting Foundation Inc's Membership Application

About the memberships
Valid until March 31, 2027
One year membership for 1 individual
Valid until March 31, 2027
One year membership for 1 individual and spouse
No expiration
Life membership for 1 individual
No expiration
Life member for 1 individual and spouse
Valid until March 31, 2027
One year membership to Young Guns. Member must be between the ages of 16 and 30.
Valid until March 31, 2027
One year membership to Bridge Builders for one person
No expiration
Lifetime membership to Bridge Builders for one person
Valid until March 31, 2027
If you are a young guns member you may become a 1 year bridge builder member at a discounted rate.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!