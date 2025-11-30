Great Lakes Regional Sporting Foundation Inc

Offered by

Great Lakes Regional Sporting Foundation Inc

About the memberships

DSC-Great Lakes Regional Sporting Foundation Inc's Membership Application

One Year Member Only
$50

Valid until March 31, 2027

One year membership for 1 individual

One year member and spouse
$75

Valid until March 31, 2027

One year membership for 1 individual and spouse

Chapter Life Member
$300

No expiration

Life membership for 1 individual

Chapter Life member and Spouse
$475

No expiration

Life member for 1 individual and spouse

One year membership to Young Guns
$20

Valid until March 31, 2027

One year membership to Young Guns. Member must be between the ages of 16 and 30.

One Year Bridge Builder Membership
$60

Valid until March 31, 2027

One year membership to Bridge Builders for one person

Liftime membership to Bridge Builders
$1,500

No expiration

Lifetime membership to Bridge Builders for one person

1 year Bridge Builders membership for a Young Guns member
$10

Valid until March 31, 2027

If you are a young guns member you may become a 1 year bridge builder member at a discounted rate.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!