DS•Connect25 - Las Vegas Down Syndrome Conference 10/11/2025

2015 S Hualapai Wy

Las Vegas, NV 89117, USA

Conference teens/adults with DS
$50

For people with Down syndrome who are at least 13 years old on October 11, 2025. *Must be accompanied by a designated person registered for the General Conference.
Tickets are non-refundable.

General Conference Attendee
$75

For parents/grandparents/caregivers/adult siblings.
For teachers and education and medical professionals.

Tickets are non-refundable. Please make travel and lodging arrangements prior to purchasing.

Straight Up Abilities enrolled dancers
Free

This ticket is only for Straight Up Abilities Las Vegas dancers who are enrolled in the regular Saturday 10 am class at Millennium Dance Complex. Please arrive no later than 8:20 am and pick up at 10 am.

