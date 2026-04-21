Dallas Tennis Association

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Dallas Tennis Association

About this event

DTEA Youth Scholarship Opportunities

Rising Star Scholarship
$500

·Provides basic tennis equipment for a child in need in the Junior Development Program

·Helps a young athlete take their first steps in the sport

Summer Camp Scholarship — $1,500
$1,500

·Sponsors one child for a full summer camp experience

·Also includes one private lesson per week for personalized growth

After School Program - $2,500
$2,500

·Sponsor one child for after-school programs which runs for 24-weeks at over 10 schools across the greater Dallas area

·Provides one hour of academic support and one hour of tennis each day after school

Full Year Sponsorship — $5,000
$5,000

·Covers year-round programming for the Junior Competitive Program and the Excellence Program

·Includes tournament entry fees, travel fees and some equipment needs

·Empowers a young athlete to train, compete, and thrive all year

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