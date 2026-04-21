DTEA Youth Scholarship Opportunities

About this event
·Provides basic tennis equipment for a child in need in the Junior Development Program
·Helps a young athlete take their first steps in the sport
·Sponsors one child for a full summer camp experience
·Also includes one private lesson per week for personalized growth
·Sponsor one child for after-school programs which runs for 24-weeks at over 10 schools across the greater Dallas area
·Provides one hour of academic support and one hour of tennis each day after school
·Covers year-round programming for the Junior Competitive Program and the Excellence Program
·Includes tournament entry fees, travel fees and some equipment needs
·Empowers a young athlete to train, compete, and thrive all year
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