Dallas Turkish Film Festival at Angelika Movie Theaters

Istanbul Trilogy (PG-18) + Festival Cocktail + Golden Opulence
(25-dollar savings)
Istanbul Trilogy (PG-18) & Golden Opulence: 500 Hundred Years of Anatolian Luxury
(5-dollar savings)
Sales tax included
Istanbul Trilogy Film (PG-18) + Festival Cocktail (Sep 27)
(10-dollar savings)
Sales tax included
Festival Cocktail (Sep 27) (Sales End on Sep 21) + Golden Opulence Film (Sep 28)
(10-dollar savings)
Sales tax included
Premieres with Red Carpet Reception @ 4:30 pm
MEZE – MUSIC – MUHABBET – 3 Short Films (PG-18) - 65 minutes
Directed by Ferzan Ozpetek
Sales tax included
500 Years of Anatolian Luxury - 50 minutes
Followed by Closing Reception
a Khadifa Wong Film
Sales tax included
Evening of live music, Argentine tango, and a chef-curated menu
Saturday, Sept 27, 2025 – 7:30 PM
The Lorenzo Hotel, Dallas
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!