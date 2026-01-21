DTS PiE 2026 Golf Outing at Copper Hill Country Club

Hosted by
About this event
Registration for the outing includes lunch, 18-holes, golf cart rental, dinner and awards reception post-play.
Families can make a charitable donation to help sponsor this event. Your family name will be added to our welcome poster, which will be viewed at registration and our award ceremony
Do you own a local business? This level of sponsorship includes a sign with your business name that will be located on a tee box on 1 of 18 holes on the beautiful Copper Hill Country Club, a private golf course in Ringoes, New Jersey.
Do you want your business name on the move? Become a Silver Sponsor and your business name will be added to a group sign that will travel throughout the golf course, delivering refreshments to all players.
If you want a prominently displayed mobile sign on the day of the event, become a Gold Level sponsor and your business' name will exclusively travel throughout the golf course on its own beverage cart, delivering sponsored refreshments to players!
This package includes a foursome, your business name on our silver sponsored drink cart, as well as an honorable mention during the meal. Additionally, we can include one of your business' promotional items in the welcome bag at check in.
Sponsor the whole event! Your business name will appear on all promotional material and advertising for this golf outing. A large exclusive sign will be displayed at the entrance to Copper Hill Country Club and a round of drinks for golfer will be paid for at our award ceremony.
If you don't play golf (or can't make the shotgun start), but would like to join us for the dinner reception and awards ceremony, this ticket is for you! Your will be able to participate in our crowd pleasing raffle and 50/50 drawing. Cocktail hour starts at 4pm.
One extra sheet of Raffle prize tickets.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!