DTS PiE Golf Outing at Copper Hill Country Club

Registration for the outing includes lunch, 18-holes, golf cart rental, dinner and awards reception post-play.
Bronze Level Sponsorship
$100
Do you own a local business? This level of sponsorship includes a sign with your business name that will be located on a tee box on 1 of 18 holes on the beautiful Copper Hill Country Club, a private golf course in Ringoes, New Jersey. Your name will also be announced at the conclusion of the event at our post-round dinner.
Silver Level Sponsorship
$300
Do you want your sign on the move? Become an exclusive Silver Sponsor and your sign will travel throughout the golf course during the round, delivering refreshments to all players. Your name will also be announced at the conclusion of the event.
Gold Level Sponsorship
$900
Do you enjoy playing golf? Become a Gold Level Sponsor and join us for the day. This package includes a foursome, a sign with your business name that will be located on a tee box on 1 of 18 holes on the beautiful Copper Hill Country Club, as well as an honorable mention at our post-round dinner.
Diamond Level Sponsorship
$1,000
This level of sponsorship will place your business at the elite marketing level, everyone participating in the day will hear your business name, your sign will be exclusively displayed at the entrance to the Country Club and will be prominently displayed during the post-round dinner. This will go towards $750 of open bar during the lunch or dinner receptions, OR an exclusive sponsorship of a beverage cart for up to $750 of drinks, the inclusion of one of your business' promotional items in the welcome bag at check in, and a custom printed Golf Pin Flag with your business logo as a "Thank You" for your partnership to make this event a success!
Dinner Only Ticket
$50
If you don't play golf (or can't make the 12pm shotgun start), but would like to join us for the dinner reception and awards ceremony, this ticket is for you!
