DTSB, Inc. 93-4204784

Hosted by

DTSB, Inc. 93-4204784

About this event

2027 DTSB General Aviation Safety Summit - Wyndham Grand Orlando Resort Bonnet Creek

14651 Chelonia Pkwy

Orlando, FL 32821, USA

DTSB Annual Membership
$88

DTSB Membership Benefits:

  • Access to discounted Summit pricing, next conference.
  • Access to DTSB Chairman
  • Access to DTSB Board Members
  • Membership - the DTSB Advisory Board
  • Voting - The DTSB Advisory Board
  • Access to monthly “Members Only” open Mic Zoom meeting.
  • Access to DTSB accident Database
  • Access to the best independent aircraft "assured" insurance agents.
  • Access to aircraft PRIVATIZATION assistance and information.
  • Free FAA Student Pilot Certificate
2027 Summit - The Full Monte
$1,695

Includes all sessions, all meals, Friday night banquet, Saturday night banquet, banquet beer and wine, fully catered breaks, 3 days and 2 nights hotel accommodations.


2027 Summit- The Full Monte Member Price
$1,195

Includes all sessions, all meals, Friday night banquet, Saturday night banquet, banquet beer and wine, fully catered breaks, 3 days and 2 nights hotel accommodations.


Conference Sessions Only
$349

Admission to conference only. Meals, beverages, banquets, hotel accommodation not included.

The Dis-interested PLUS 1
$549

Use this for any Plus 1 that is NOT interested in the full conference education content, but interested in all meals, and banquets. You must be registered in association with a Full Monte participant in order to use this package.

Additional Room Nights
$230

We will book your additional hotel rooms at the same conference great rate! Keep the same room! Come earlier, or stay later! Specify which nights. Use this option for extra rooms for those not participating in conference, OR FOR PARTICIPANTS WHO REQUEST ADDITIONAL NIGHTS TO THE INCLUDED NIGHTS OF JANUARY 8 AND 9. SPECIFY IN Q AND A SECTION OF REGISTRATION. Call or email with any specific questions.

The Interested Plus One
$649

Use this for any Plus 1 that is interested in the full conference education content, all meals, banquets and full access, but does not need additional accommodations. You must be registered in association with a Full Monte participant in order to use this package.

Locals Package
$649

Use this for full conference, meals banquets access but you are not staying at the hotel.

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