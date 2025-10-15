Dual-Bot Registration 2025-2026

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About the memberships
No expiration
This package is for the school who is returning with a robotics team and signing up for either esports or drone. (RETURNING SCHOOLS ONLY)
No expiration
This package is for a new school who is participating in robotics and 1 other event, either drones or esports. This deal is for new school and will get a SUMO mat, Moon Rock Mat, Soccer Mat, and Color Run mat. NEW SCHOOLS ONLY.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!