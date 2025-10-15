Rally in the Valley Robotics Challenge & S.T.E.A.M. Expo

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Rally in the Valley Robotics Challenge & S.T.E.A.M. Expo

About the memberships

Dual-Bot Registration 2025-2026

Package A - Returning school & 1 other event (Drone/Esports)
$900

No expiration

This package is for the school who is returning with a robotics team and signing up for either esports or drone. (RETURNING SCHOOLS ONLY)

Package B - New School to Robotics and 1 other event
$1,045

No expiration

This package is for a new school who is participating in robotics and 1 other event, either drones or esports. This deal is for new school and will get a SUMO mat, Moon Rock Mat, Soccer Mat, and Color Run mat. NEW SCHOOLS ONLY.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!