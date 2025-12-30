Dual Membership

Membership Benefits for a couple or business partners

Free access to all monthly socials and all online events, Access to members-only small group gatherings with a special guest/speaker

Opportunity to meet and hear from leaders in the community

Access to the membership directory

Priority access to in-person volunteering & community service opportunities

Exclusive members-only name tag





I am applying for membership with Christian Professionals Network Worldwide. Upon acceptance, I agree to pay the applicable non-refundable membership dues, which may be paid annually, monthly or quarterly.





Membership dues are subject to applicable taxes and may be adjusted at the discretion of the organization. Memberships are non-transferable and are subject to the organization’s standard resignation policies, including any required notice period, unless modified by any attached promissory note, addendum, or applicable deed restrictions.

If accepted into membership, I agree to maintain my membership for at least three (3) consecutive months from the date of acceptance (the “Loyalty Period”). If I resign or fail to keep my membership in good standing during this period, I understand that I will forfeit any refund and that no portion of the dues will be prorated or returned.

I will pay my membership account in full when due, including any processing fees. As a condition of acceptance into membership, I agree to complete payment (via credit/debit card authorization agreement or a zelle transfer) within 7 days of such acceptance. In the event I fail to do so, my membership benefits will be paused. If I fail to complete such an authorization agreement within 30 days, my membership will be terminated. A membership terminated for nonpayment may be reinstated at the sole discretion of the organization’s owners, and upon such terms as the organization may determine. Credit card payments may be subject to an additional fee, as stated in the credit card/debit card authorization agreement. Any delay by the organization in enforcing its rights and remedies herein does not constitute a waiver of any such rights and remedies. These payment terms control in the event of any conflict with any other terms or membership policies to the contrary.





By submitting this application, I certify that I have never been convicted of a sexual offense or required to register as a sex offender.





By submitting this application, I affirm and declare that my application for membership in Christian Professionals Network Worldwide does not present any conflict of interest with the organization’s objectives, values, or other memberships. I confirm that I am not currently, nor will I during the tenure of my membership, be engaged in any activities, affiliations, or memberships that directly compete with, undermine, or conflict with the interests, values, and mission of Christian Professionals Network Worldwide. I understand that failure to adhere to this declaration may result in immediate termination of my membership at the sole discretion of the organization.



I agree to conform to and be bound by the Membership Documents, which set forth the organization’s policies, including, but not limited to, provisions addressing the resolution of disputes (including arbitration and a class action waiver), resignation, disciplinary action and a release of liability for personal injury and theft. I assume all risks associated with attending networking events, volunteering events, exclusive dinners, and any other event that Christian Professionals Network Worldwide hosts or participates in. I also hereby fully release and discharge Christian Professionals Network Worldwide, its parent, affiliated and successor companies, and all of their respective employees, agents, shareholders, members, managers, affiliates and assigns (The”Released Parties”) from any and all liabilities, injuries, losses, damages or claims arising from my attendance of these events, including any such claims caused by the released party’s own negligence. Christian Professionals Network Worldwide may redeem my membership, which is a revocable license to access certain events, at any time for any reason or for no reason by repaying me the membership Fee (without interest or premium of any kind), if any, that I originally paid. Upon such redemption, all my rights to be a member will immediately cease, and I shall automatically release and discharge the released parties from any and all liabilities, injuries, losses, damages or claims associated with my membership and the redemption thereof.





By providing my contact information above, I agree to give Christian Professionals Network Worldwide permission to contact me. I can modify my communication preferences by contacting them in writing to their e-mail address on record. Events I attend may be photographed or recorded for marketing or promotional purposes, and I give Christian Professionals Network Worldwide a nonexclusive license to use my photograph and likeness in any and all media to promote the organization without any compensation to me. I further certify that I have the authority to and do hereby sign and agree to these Membership Policies. By submitting this Candidate Application, I represent and affirm that the information provided herein is true and correct. If signing electronically, I agree that my electronic signature has the full force and effect of a signature affixed by hand to a paper document.





By providing the credit or debit card information below, I represent that I am the cardholder with authority to authorize the transactions contemplated herein. I hereby authorize Christian Professionals Network Worldwide to charge to the credit or debit card provided below.