Hosted by

Gift Of Life Metro New York

About this event

Dual Ticket - VIP/General Admission

Dual Ticket - VIP/General Admission
$200

Experience an extraordinary VIP wine tasting and indulge in the exquisite flavors at the Taste of Westchester. Your presence will not only tantalize your palate but also play a vital role in raising funds to heal young hearts. Join us in this meaningful endeavor and bring hope to those who need it most. Together, we can make a difference while enjoying a delightful evening!

VIP Taste of Westchester Admission
$75

Join us for an enchanting Wine Tasting Event! Discover the exquisite world of fine wines as you savor a selection of carefully curated vintages. Whether you're a novice or a seasoned connoisseur, indulge your senses and learn the art of wine appreciation in a delightful and welcoming atmosphere. Don’t miss this opportunity to elevate your palate and create lasting memories with fellow wine lovers!

Taste of Westchester Admission
$150

Westchester boasts a delightful array of restaurants, each offering a unique taste experience that celebrates the rich flavors of the region.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!