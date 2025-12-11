Dual Ticket - VIP/General Admission

Hosted by
Experience an extraordinary VIP wine tasting and indulge in the exquisite flavors at the Taste of Westchester. Your presence will not only tantalize your palate but also play a vital role in raising funds to heal young hearts. Join us in this meaningful endeavor and bring hope to those who need it most. Together, we can make a difference while enjoying a delightful evening!
Join us for an enchanting Wine Tasting Event! Discover the exquisite world of fine wines as you savor a selection of carefully curated vintages. Whether you're a novice or a seasoned connoisseur, indulge your senses and learn the art of wine appreciation in a delightful and welcoming atmosphere. Don’t miss this opportunity to elevate your palate and create lasting memories with fellow wine lovers!
Westchester boasts a delightful array of restaurants, each offering a unique taste experience that celebrates the rich flavors of the region.
