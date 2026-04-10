Dube Screw Cancer Apparel – Accessories Limited

About this shop
Make a bold statement with the Dube Screw Cancer display sign featuring the iconic pink ribbon and “Screw Cancer” design. This high-quality piece is perfect for home, office, garage, or event displays. Built to stand out, it represents strength, awareness, and the fight against cancer.
Trucker Style Hat's
This version of the Screw Cancer display sign highlights the size and detail of the product. Featuring the signature pink ribbon and bold lettering, it’s ideal for anyone looking to showcase support with a high-impact visual piece.
These chain-style bracelets feature pink ribbon emblems and are perfect for group events, fundraisers, or giveaways. Durable metal chains combined with leather accents create a bold look while supporting cancer awareness.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!