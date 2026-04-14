Dube Screw Cancer Apparel –Custom Vest Collection

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📝 Rugged and timeless. This black leather vest features bold “Screw Cancer” back patches with an orange ribbon centerpiece. Built for durability and purpose, perfect for riders who stand for something bigger. 🏍️🎗️
📝 Personalized strength. Featuring custom name embroidery and orange ribbon detailing, this vest represents unity, remembrance, and fight. Fully functional with snap front and pockets. ✊🧡
📝 A one-of-a-kind tribute vest with bold orange ribbon and personalized name patch. Designed for those honoring loved ones and riding with purpose. 🏍️🎗️
📝 Premium standout piece featuring pink diamond stitching, custom name patch, and “Dube’s Last Riders” branding. A powerful mix of style and awareness. 💖🔥
📝 Eye-catching pink quilted top with bold “Screw Cancer” back design. Built for riders who want visibility and impact. 💥🎀
📝 Sleek black leather with purple stitching accents and cancer ribbon detail. Represents strength across all cancer types. 💜🛡️
📝 Traditional biker cut with bold orange ribbon patch and clean front design. Durable, versatile, and built for everyday wear. 🧡🏍️
📝 High-visibility pink ribbon design paired with bold back patch. Designed to spread awareness and honor fighters and survivors. 💖💪
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