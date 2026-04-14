Dube Screw Cancer Apparel

Offered by

Dube Screw Cancer Apparel

About this shop

Dube Screw Cancer Apparel –Custom Vest Collection

Classic Black “Screw Cancer” Leather Vest item
Classic Black “Screw Cancer” Leather Vest
$350

📝 Rugged and timeless. This black leather vest features bold “Screw Cancer” back patches with an orange ribbon centerpiece. Built for durability and purpose, perfect for riders who stand for something bigger. 🏍️🎗️

0
Custom Name Black Leather Vest (Kristi Edition) item
Custom Name Black Leather Vest (Kristi Edition)
$350

📝 Personalized strength. Featuring custom name embroidery and orange ribbon detailing, this vest represents unity, remembrance, and fight. Fully functional with snap front and pockets. ✊🧡

0
Custom Name Black Leather Vest (Veronica Edition) item
Custom Name Black Leather Vest (Veronica Edition)
$350

📝 A one-of-a-kind tribute vest with bold orange ribbon and personalized name patch. Designed for those honoring loved ones and riding with purpose. 🏍️🎗️

0
Pink Diamond Stitch Rider Vest (Amber Rae Edition) item
Pink Diamond Stitch Rider Vest (Amber Rae Edition)
$350

📝 Premium standout piece featuring pink diamond stitching, custom name patch, and “Dube’s Last Riders” branding. A powerful mix of style and awareness. 💖🔥

0
Pink Diamond Back Patch Vest item
Pink Diamond Back Patch Vest
$350

📝 Eye-catching pink quilted top with bold “Screw Cancer” back design. Built for riders who want visibility and impact. 💥🎀

0
Purple Stitch Awareness Leather Vest item
Purple Stitch Awareness Leather Vest
$350

📝 Sleek black leather with purple stitching accents and cancer ribbon detail. Represents strength across all cancer types. 💜🛡️

0
Orange Ribbon Classic Rider Vest item
Orange Ribbon Classic Rider Vest
$350

📝 Traditional biker cut with bold orange ribbon patch and clean front design. Durable, versatile, and built for everyday wear. 🧡🏍️

0
White Ribbon Memorial Leather Vest item
White Ribbon Memorial Leather Vest
$350
0
Pink Ribbon Premium Rider Vest item
Pink Ribbon Premium Rider Vest
$350

📝 High-visibility pink ribbon design paired with bold back patch. Designed to spread awareness and honor fighters and survivors. 💖💪

0
Add a donation for Dube Screw Cancer Apparel

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!