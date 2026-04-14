Dube Screw Cancer Apparel – Hoodies and Sweatshirts

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Honor strength, love, and resilience with our Genevieve Tribute Cancer Awareness Hoodie. This premium gray zip-up hoodie features a clean front logo and a powerful back design representing unity and support in the fight against cancer.
Make it personal with our Custom Name Cancer Awareness Hoodie. Featuring a bold embroidered-style name and Dube Screw Cancer logo, this hoodie allows you to represent your story or honor someone important.
Stay visible and stand for a cause with our High-Visibility Cancer Awareness Hoodie. Designed for construction, outdoor work, and safety environments, this hoodie combines function with purpose.
Bold and powerful, the Orange Cancer Awareness Hoodie represents strength and awareness for leukemia and other causes. The vibrant color and signature design make it stand out at events and in everyday wear.
The Classic Screw Cancer Hoodie is a staple piece. Featuring the bold pink ribbon design on a black hoodie, this item is perfect for everyday wear and spreading awareness everywhere you go.
Bold, meaningful, and made to stand out—this light grey “We Fight Cancer” t-shirt represents strength, unity, and awareness.
Featuring a multi-color awareness ribbon centered between the words “Screw Cancer” and “We Fight Cancer,” this design honors all those affected while promoting a message of resilience and support.
Clean, comfortable, and easy to wear anywhere—this shirt lets you represent the fight every day.
Make a bold statement in support of the fight against cancer with this royal blue zip-up hoodie. Designed for both comfort and impact, this hoodie features the powerful “Screw Cancer” message with a striking pink ribbon graphic on the back.
The front keeps it clean and classic with the Dube Screw Cancer Apparel logo, making it perfect for everyday wear while still representing a meaningful cause.
Whether you're supporting a loved one, raising awareness, or standing strong in your own journey, this hoodie lets your message be seen.
Stand out while standing up to cancer with this bold purple zip-up hoodie. Featuring the powerful “Screw Cancer” design with a vivid pink ribbon on the back, this piece is all about awareness, strength, and support.
The front showcases the Dube Screw Cancer Apparel logo, keeping the look clean and versatile for everyday wear. Whether you're honoring a loved one, supporting the cause, or sharing your story, this hoodie helps you wear your message with pride.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!