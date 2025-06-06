Dublin Leprechauns Baseball Game

Grants entry to the baseball game for members of the I/DD community. Any caregivers or support staff must purchase their own tickets online on the Dublin Leprechauns website: https://www.dublinleprechauns.com/dublin.asp?page=44

Grants entry to the baseball game for members of the I/DD community. Any caregivers or support staff must purchase their own tickets online on the Dublin Leprechauns website: https://www.dublinleprechauns.com/dublin.asp?page=44

More details...