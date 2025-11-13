Duck Cup Memorial Stomp the Stigma Gala Sponsorship Partners

Entertainment Sponsor
$6,000
  • Listed as the Entertainment Sponsor on promotion pre-gala and at the gala
  • RSVP Table with reserved seating at the gala (8 seats)
  • Banner with logo
  • Recognition from the stage
  • Logo recognition on slides/signage throughout the event
  • 2 Drink tickets for each table guest
  • $1,500 casino night gaming cash for each guest
Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
  • Listed as a Platinum Sponsor on all promotion pre-gala and at the gala
  • RSVP Table with reserved seating at the gala (8 seats)
  • Recognition from the stage
  • Logo recognition on slides/signage throughout the event
  • Banner with logo
  • 2 Drink tickets for each table guest
  • $1,500 casino night gaming cash for each guest
Gambling Sponsor
$5,000
  • Listed as the Gambling Sponsor on promotion pre-gala and at the gala
  • RSVP Table with reserved seating at the gala (8 seats)
  • Banner with logo
  • Recognition from the stage
  • Logo recognition on slides/signage throughout the event
  • 2 Drink tickets for each table guest
  • $1,500 casino night gaming cash for each guest
Photobooth Sponsor
$4,000
  • Listed as the Photo Booth Sponsor on promotion pre-gala and at the gala
  • RSVP Table with reserved seating at the gala (8 seats)
  • Recognition from the stage
  • Logo recognition on slides/signage throughout the event
  • Logo recognition on photos
  • 1 Drink Ticket for each table guest
  • $1,000 casino night gaming cash for each guest
Reflection Lounge Sponsor
$3,500
  • Listed as the Reflection Lounge Sponsor on promotion pre-gala and at the gala
  • RSVP Table with reserved seating at the gala (8 seats)
  • Recognition from the stage
  • Logo recognition on slides/signage throughout the event
  • Signage in Memorial Haven space
  • 1 Drink Ticket for each table guest
  • $1,000 casino night gaming cash for each guest
Trees of Remembrance Sponsor
$3,500
  • Listed as the Trees of Remembrance Sponsor promotion pre-gala and at the gala
  • RSVP Table with reserved seating at the gala (8 seats)
  • Recognition from the stage
  • Logo recognition on slides/signage throughout the event
  • Signage in Trees of Remembrance space
  • 1 Drink Ticket for each table guest
  • $1,000 casino night gaming cash for each guest
Technology Sponsor
$3,000
  • Listed as a Technology Sponsor on all promotion pre-gala and at gala
  • RSVP Table with reserved seating at the gala (8 seats)
  • Recognition from the stage
  • Logo recognition on slides/signage throughout the event
  • Signage 
  • 1 Drink Ticket for each table guest
  • $1,000 casino night gaming cash for each guest
Gold Sponsor
$2,500
  • Listed as a Gold Sponsor on all promotion pre-gala and at gala
  • RSVP Table with reserved seating at the gala (8 seats)
  • Recognition from the stage
  • Logo recognition on slides/signage throughout the event
  • 1 Drink Ticket for each table guest
  • $1,000 casino night gaming cash for each guest
Photographer Sponsor
$2,000
  • Business/ Personal signs will be displayed at the registration table 
  • Recognition from the stage
  • Recognition of photos taken by photographer
  • Photographer booked for this event: TMOR Photography: Tim Olson
Dessert Sponsor
$1,000
  • Business/ Personal signs will be displayed on the dessert table 
  • Recognition from the stage
  • Caterer booked for this event: Sugar Rose Bakeshop
Trolley Sponsor
$750
  • Business/ Personal signs will be displayed at hotel/s check-in
  • Recognition from the stage
  • Mention on the trolley handout and accommodation information
Guest Table Sponsor
$500
  • Business/ Personal signs will be displayed on a table of 8 guests
  • Recognition from the stage
Cocktail Table Sponsor
$350
  • Business/Personal signs will be displayed on a high-top/cocktail table
  • Recognition from the stage

