Duck Cup Memorial Fund
Duck Cup Memorial Stomp the Stigma Gala Sponsorship Partners
1100 Canterbury Rd
Shakopee, MN 55379, USA
Entertainment Sponsor
$6,000
Listed as the Entertainment Sponsor on promotion pre-gala and at the gala
RSVP Table with reserved seating at the gala (8 seats)
Banner with logo
Recognition from the stage
Logo recognition on slides/signage throughout the event
2 Drink tickets for each table guest
$1,500 casino night gaming cash for each guest
Listed as the Entertainment Sponsor on promotion pre-gala and at the gala
RSVP Table with reserved seating at the gala (8 seats)
Banner with logo
Recognition from the stage
Logo recognition on slides/signage throughout the event
2 Drink tickets for each table guest
$1,500 casino night gaming cash for each guest
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
Listed as a Platinum Sponsor on all promotion pre-gala and at the gala
RSVP Table with reserved seating at the gala (8 seats)
Recognition from the stage
Logo recognition on slides/signage throughout the event
Banner with logo
2 Drink tickets for each table guest
$1,500 casino night gaming cash for each guest
Listed as a Platinum Sponsor on all promotion pre-gala and at the gala
RSVP Table with reserved seating at the gala (8 seats)
Recognition from the stage
Logo recognition on slides/signage throughout the event
Banner with logo
2 Drink tickets for each table guest
$1,500 casino night gaming cash for each guest
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Gambling Sponsor
$5,000
Listed as the Gambling Sponsor on promotion pre-gala and at the gala
RSVP Table with reserved seating at the gala (8 seats)
Banner with logo
Recognition from the stage
Logo recognition on slides/signage throughout the event
2 Drink tickets for each table guest
$1,500 casino night gaming cash for each guest
Listed as the Gambling Sponsor on promotion pre-gala and at the gala
RSVP Table with reserved seating at the gala (8 seats)
Banner with logo
Recognition from the stage
Logo recognition on slides/signage throughout the event
2 Drink tickets for each table guest
$1,500 casino night gaming cash for each guest
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Photobooth Sponsor
$4,000
Listed as the Photo Booth Sponsor on promotion pre-gala and at the gala
RSVP Table with reserved seating at the gala (8 seats)
Recognition from the stage
Logo recognition on slides/signage throughout the event
Logo recognition on photos
1 Drink Ticket for each table guest
$1,000 casino night gaming cash for each guest
Listed as the Photo Booth Sponsor on promotion pre-gala and at the gala
RSVP Table with reserved seating at the gala (8 seats)
Recognition from the stage
Logo recognition on slides/signage throughout the event
Logo recognition on photos
1 Drink Ticket for each table guest
$1,000 casino night gaming cash for each guest
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Reflection Lounge Sponsor
$3,500
Listed as the Reflection Lounge Sponsor on promotion pre-gala and at the gala
RSVP Table with reserved seating at the gala (8 seats)
Recognition from the stage
Logo recognition on slides/signage throughout the event
Signage in Memorial Haven space
1 Drink Ticket for each table guest
$1,000 casino night gaming cash for each guest
Listed as the Reflection Lounge Sponsor on promotion pre-gala and at the gala
RSVP Table with reserved seating at the gala (8 seats)
Recognition from the stage
Logo recognition on slides/signage throughout the event
Signage in Memorial Haven space
1 Drink Ticket for each table guest
$1,000 casino night gaming cash for each guest
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Trees of Remembrance Sponsor
$3,500
Listed as the Trees of Remembrance Sponsor promotion pre-gala and at the gala
RSVP Table with reserved seating at the gala (8 seats)
Recognition from the stage
Logo recognition on slides/signage throughout the event
Signage in Trees of Remembrance space
1 Drink Ticket for each table guest
$1,000 casino night gaming cash for each guest
Listed as the Trees of Remembrance Sponsor promotion pre-gala and at the gala
RSVP Table with reserved seating at the gala (8 seats)
Recognition from the stage
Logo recognition on slides/signage throughout the event
Signage in Trees of Remembrance space
1 Drink Ticket for each table guest
$1,000 casino night gaming cash for each guest
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Technology Sponsor
$3,000
Listed as a Technology Sponsor on all promotion pre-gala and at gala
RSVP Table with reserved seating at the gala (8 seats)
Recognition from the stage
Logo recognition on slides/signage throughout the event
Signage
1 Drink Ticket for each table guest
$1,000 casino night gaming cash for each guest
Listed as a Technology Sponsor on all promotion pre-gala and at gala
RSVP Table with reserved seating at the gala (8 seats)
Recognition from the stage
Logo recognition on slides/signage throughout the event
Signage
1 Drink Ticket for each table guest
$1,000 casino night gaming cash for each guest
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Gold Sponsor
$2,500
Listed as a Gold Sponsor on all promotion pre-gala and at gala
RSVP Table with reserved seating at the gala (8 seats)
Recognition from the stage
Logo recognition on slides/signage throughout the event
1 Drink Ticket for each table guest
$1,000 casino night gaming cash for each guest
Listed as a Gold Sponsor on all promotion pre-gala and at gala
RSVP Table with reserved seating at the gala (8 seats)
Recognition from the stage
Logo recognition on slides/signage throughout the event
1 Drink Ticket for each table guest
$1,000 casino night gaming cash for each guest
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Photographer Sponsor
$2,000
Business/ Personal signs will be displayed at the registration table
Recognition from the stage
Recognition of photos taken by photographer
Photographer booked for this event: TMOR Photography: Tim Olson
Business/ Personal signs will be displayed at the registration table
Recognition from the stage
Recognition of photos taken by photographer
Photographer booked for this event: TMOR Photography: Tim Olson
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Dessert Sponsor
$1,000
Business/ Personal signs will be displayed on the dessert table
Recognition from the stage
Caterer booked for this event: Sugar Rose Bakeshop
Business/ Personal signs will be displayed on the dessert table
Recognition from the stage
Caterer booked for this event: Sugar Rose Bakeshop
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Trolley Sponsor
$750
Business/ Personal signs will be displayed at hotel/s check-in
Recognition from the stage
Mention on the trolley handout and accommodation information
Business/ Personal signs will be displayed at hotel/s check-in
Recognition from the stage
Mention on the trolley handout and accommodation information
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Guest Table Sponsor
$500
Business/ Personal signs will be displayed on a table of 8 guests
Recognition from the stage
Business/ Personal signs will be displayed on a table of 8 guests
Recognition from the stage
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Cocktail Table Sponsor
$350
Business/Personal signs will be displayed on a high-top/cocktail table
Recognition from the stage
Business/Personal signs will be displayed on a high-top/cocktail table
Recognition from the stage
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout