STEPS Family Resource Center
Duck Day 2025
7200 S Zero St
Fort Smith, AR 72903, USA
Token Ducks
$5
1 entry in the race
Duck Squad
$10
3 Entries in the race
Duck Family
$20
5 Entries in the race
Flock Of Ducks
$50
11 entries in the race
Business Duckoration Contest
$50
1 Jumbo duck to decorate for the contest
Nonprofit Duckoration Contest
$35
1 Jumbo duck to decorate for the contest
Family Duckoration Contest
$25
1 Jumbo duck to decorate for the contest
1 Duck Day T-Shirt
$12.50
1 t-shirt
Vendor Booth
$50
Quackin' T-Shirt
$25
Release the Quackin' 1 shirt
Tickets
$1
2 for $1 for Games and Food
