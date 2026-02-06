Duck Derby Jeep Show

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About this event
This ticket is for Jeepers that plan to enter their Jeep in Multiple Categories.
This ticket is for Jeepers wanting to enter their Jeep in the Sound Competion Category only.
*If wanting to enter in multiple categories please choose Multi Category Jeep Show entry ticket
This ticket is for Jeepers wanting to enter their Jeep in the Pavement Princess Category only.
*If wanting to enter in multiple categories please choose Multi Category Jeep Show entry ticket
This ticket is for Jeepers wanting to enter their Jeep in the Modified Category only.
*If wanting to enter in multiple categories please choose Multi Category Jeep Show entry ticket
This ticket is for Jeepers wanting to enter their Jeep in Themed Category only.
*If wanting to enter in multiple categories please choose Multi Category Jeep Show entry ticket
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