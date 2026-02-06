Percy and Donna Malone Child Safety Center

Hosted by

Percy and Donna Malone Child Safety Center

About this event

Duck Derby Jeep Show

Lower Lake Recreation Area

Co Rd 433, Arkadelphia, AR 71923, USA

Multi Category Jeep Show Entry
$60

This ticket is for Jeepers that plan to enter their Jeep in Multiple Categories.

Sound Competition
$40

This ticket is for Jeepers wanting to enter their Jeep in the Sound Competion Category only.

*If wanting to enter in multiple categories please choose Multi Category Jeep Show entry ticket

Pavement Princess
$40

This ticket is for Jeepers wanting to enter their Jeep in the Pavement Princess Category only.

*If wanting to enter in multiple categories please choose Multi Category Jeep Show entry ticket

Modified
$40

This ticket is for Jeepers wanting to enter their Jeep in the Modified Category only.

*If wanting to enter in multiple categories please choose Multi Category Jeep Show entry ticket

Themed
$40

This ticket is for Jeepers wanting to enter their Jeep in Themed Category only.

*If wanting to enter in multiple categories please choose Multi Category Jeep Show entry ticket

Add a donation for Percy and Donna Malone Child Safety Center

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