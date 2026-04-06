Duck Derby Jeep Show Raffle

Hosted by
About this raffle
Remote Control Jeep (Pink)
Duck Water Bottle
Swat Birthday Party:
- Your Choice of Cupcakes or cake
- Special gift from the Sheriff
- Juice boxes/ Gift Sacks
- Up close and personal look at the Swat Truck and equiment
- Meet the Team
Little girl's Pedicure: Tony's Nail Salon
Total Value: $500
Remote Control Jeep (Pink)
Duck Water Bottle
Swat Birthday Party:
- Your Choice of Cupcakes or cake
- Special gift from the Sheriff
- Juice boxes/ Gift Sacks
- Up close and personal look at the Swat Truck and equiment
- Meet the Team
Little girl's Pedicure: Tony's Nail Salon
Total Value: $500
Remote control jeep (Orange)
Swat Party:
- Your Choice of Cupcakes or cake
- Special gift from the Sheriff
- Juice boxes/ Gift Sacks
- Up close and personal look at the Swat Truck and equiment
- Meet the Team
Duck Water Bottle and Flashlights
Race Car Set
Total Value: $500
Remote control jeep (Orange)
Swat Party:
- Your Choice of Cupcakes or cake
- Special gift from the Sheriff
- Juice boxes/ Gift Sacks
- Up close and personal look at the Swat Truck and equiment
- Meet the Team
Duck Water Bottle and Flashlights
Race Car Set
Total Value: $500
Door Hanger : Tonia McMillian
15 Minute Photo Session by Jaycee Bearden Photography:
Candle
Duck Bag set
Pink Recovery Straps
50% off Ace Septic Services
Skully's Coffee Gift Card
Value $510
Door Hanger : Tonia McMillian
15 Minute Photo Session by Jaycee Bearden Photography:
Candle
Duck Bag set
Pink Recovery Straps
50% off Ace Septic Services
Skully's Coffee Gift Card
Value $510
Skully's Coffee Shop gift card
My Favorite Things gift Basket
Ludwig's Bakery Gift Certificate
Shirt and Hat
Java Primo gift card
50% off Ace Septic Services
Total Value: $340
Skully's Coffee Shop gift card
My Favorite Things gift Basket
Ludwig's Bakery Gift Certificate
Shirt and Hat
Java Primo gift card
50% off Ace Septic Services
Total Value: $340
Fishing trip with CJ Branch for one kid and one adult
Rod and Reel and Tackle Box
Duck Water Bottle
Hat and Shirt
Ambar gift certificate:
25% off Ace Septic Services
Whippet lights
Total Value: $550
Fishing trip with CJ Branch for one kid and one adult
Rod and Reel and Tackle Box
Duck Water Bottle
Hat and Shirt
Ambar gift certificate:
25% off Ace Septic Services
Whippet lights
Total Value: $550
Winch 10,000 lb Synthetic Rope wired/ wireless remote
Rachet Straps
42 Inch light bar
Recovery Straps
Jeep Hat and Shirt
25% off Ace Septic Services
Auto Fire Extingisher
Emergency Kit
Total Value: $630
Winch 10,000 lb Synthetic Rope wired/ wireless remote
Rachet Straps
42 Inch light bar
Recovery Straps
Jeep Hat and Shirt
25% off Ace Septic Services
Auto Fire Extingisher
Emergency Kit
Total Value: $630
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!