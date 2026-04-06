Percy and Donna Malone Child Safety Center

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Percy and Donna Malone Child Safety Center

About this raffle

Duck Derby Jeep Show Raffle

Girls Swat Party Package
$5

Remote Control Jeep (Pink)

Duck Water Bottle

Swat Birthday Party:

- Your Choice of Cupcakes or cake

- Special gift from the Sheriff

- Juice boxes/ Gift Sacks

- Up close and personal look at the Swat Truck and equiment

- Meet the Team

Little girl's Pedicure: Tony's Nail Salon  

Total Value: $500 

Girls Swat Party Package
$20
This includes 5 tickets

Remote Control Jeep (Pink)

Duck Water Bottle

Swat Birthday Party:

- Your Choice of Cupcakes or cake

- Special gift from the Sheriff

- Juice boxes/ Gift Sacks

- Up close and personal look at the Swat Truck and equiment

- Meet the Team

Little girl's Pedicure: Tony's Nail Salon  

Total Value: $500 

Boys Swat Party Package
$5

Remote control jeep (Orange) 

Swat Party:

- Your Choice of Cupcakes or cake

- Special gift from the Sheriff

- Juice boxes/ Gift Sacks

- Up close and personal look at the Swat Truck and equiment

- Meet the Team

Duck Water Bottle and Flashlights

Race Car Set

Total Value: $500

Boys Swat Party Package
$20
This includes 5 tickets

Remote control jeep (Orange) 

Swat Party:

- Your Choice of Cupcakes or cake

- Special gift from the Sheriff

- Juice boxes/ Gift Sacks

- Up close and personal look at the Swat Truck and equiment

- Meet the Team

Duck Water Bottle and Flashlights

Race Car Set

Total Value: $500

Ladies Package
$5

Door Hanger : Tonia McMillian 

15 Minute Photo Session by Jaycee Bearden Photography:

Candle 

Duck Bag set

Pink Recovery Straps

50% off Ace Septic Services

Skully's Coffee Gift Card

Value $510

Ladies Package
$20
This includes 5 tickets

Door Hanger : Tonia McMillian 

15 Minute Photo Session by Jaycee Bearden Photography:

Candle 

Duck Bag set

Pink Recovery Straps

50% off Ace Septic Services

Skully's Coffee Gift Card

Value $510

Arkadelphia Package
$5

Skully's Coffee Shop gift card 

My Favorite Things gift Basket

Ludwig's Bakery Gift Certificate

Shirt and Hat

Java Primo gift card 

50% off Ace Septic Services

Total Value: $340


Arkadelphia Package
$20
This includes 5 tickets

Skully's Coffee Shop gift card 

My Favorite Things gift Basket

Ludwig's Bakery Gift Certificate

Shirt and Hat

Java Primo gift card 

50% off Ace Septic Services

Total Value: $340

Fishing Package
$5

Fishing trip with CJ Branch for one kid and one adult

Rod and Reel and Tackle Box

Duck Water Bottle

Hat and Shirt

Ambar gift certificate: 

25% off Ace Septic Services

Whippet lights

Total Value: $550


Fishing Package
$20
This includes 5 tickets

Fishing trip with CJ Branch for one kid and one adult

Rod and Reel and Tackle Box

Duck Water Bottle

Hat and Shirt

Ambar gift certificate: 

25% off Ace Septic Services

Whippet lights

Total Value: $550


Accessories Package
$5

Winch 10,000 lb Synthetic Rope wired/ wireless remote

Rachet Straps

42 Inch light bar

Recovery Straps

Jeep Hat and Shirt 

25% off Ace Septic Services

Auto Fire Extingisher

Emergency Kit

Total Value: $630


Accessories Package
$20
This includes 5 tickets

Winch 10,000 lb Synthetic Rope wired/ wireless remote

Rachet Straps

42 Inch light bar

Recovery Straps

Jeep Hat and Shirt 

25% off Ace Septic Services

Auto Fire Extingisher

Emergency Kit

Total Value: $630


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