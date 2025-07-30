Harper Creek Optimist Club

Harper Creek Optimist Club

Duck Diabetes

Michigan Ave & Carlyle St

Battle Creek, MI 49017, USA

Rubber Ducky
$5

one duck included in the small duck race

Flock of Ducks
$20

five ducks included in the small duck race

Inflatable Duck
$30

one inflatable ready for you to go in the river and waddle like a duck.

Note: Must be at least 14 years old to purchase a float. No ducklings allowed, sorry! Personal floatation device required.

Scrooge McDuck Sponsor
$100

Name or business displayed on yard sign at the event, one duck included in the big duck race

Daffy Duck Sponsor
$500

Logo on downtown merchant A-frames, signage, and event webpage, two ducks included in the big duck race

Donald Duck Sponsor
$1,000

Logo on downtown merchant A-frames, signage, and event webpage; Social media shout-out, three ducks included in the big duck race

Daisy Duck Sponsor
$2,000

Prominent logo on downtown merchant A-frames, signage, and event webpage. Social media shout-out; Verbal acknowledgment during event; Vendor booth at event, four ducks included in the big duck race

The Mighty Duck
$5,000

Logo on Beckley Rd digital billboard; prominent logo on downtown merchant A-frames, signage, and event webpage; Social media shout-out; verbal recognition during event; present awards or speak at event; vendor booth, five ducks included in the big duck race

In-Kind Sponsorship
$1

Donations of goods or services are also appreciated! Items like food, raffle prizes, printing, or volunteer supplies help us reduce costs and increase impact. 

