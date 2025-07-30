Duck Diabetes

Hosted by
one duck included in the small duck race
five ducks included in the small duck race
one inflatable ready for you to go in the river and waddle like a duck.
Note: Must be at least 14 years old to purchase a float. No ducklings allowed, sorry! Personal floatation device required.
Name or business displayed on yard sign at the event, one duck included in the big duck race
Logo on downtown merchant A-frames, signage, and event webpage, two ducks included in the big duck race
$1,000
Logo on downtown merchant A-frames, signage, and event webpage; Social media shout-out, three ducks included in the big duck race
Prominent logo on downtown merchant A-frames, signage, and event webpage. Social media shout-out; Verbal acknowledgment during event; Vendor booth at event, four ducks included in the big duck race
Logo on Beckley Rd digital billboard; prominent logo on downtown merchant A-frames, signage, and event webpage; Social media shout-out; verbal recognition during event; present awards or speak at event; vendor booth, five ducks included in the big duck race
Donations of goods or services are also appreciated! Items like food, raffle prizes, printing, or volunteer supplies help us reduce costs and increase impact.
