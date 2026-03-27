Hosted by

Battle Creek Metropolitan Area Moustache Society

About this event

Duck Diabetes Sponsors

Michigan Ave & Carlyle St

Battle Creek, MI 49017, USA

Scrooge McDuck Sponsor
$100

-Verbal acknowledgment during event

-Social media shout out

-5 ducks included in the rubber duck race



Daffy Duck Sponsor
$500

-Verbal acknowledgment during event

-Social media shout out

-10 ducks included in the rubber duck race

**Name and/or logo on signage and event webpage

Donald Duck Sponsor
$1,000

-Verbal acknowledgment during event

-Social media shout out -15 ducks included in the rubber duck race -Name and/or logo on signage and event webpage

**Vendor booth at the event


Daisy Duck Sponsor
$2,000

-Verbal acknowledgment during event

-Social media shout out
-20 ducks included in the rubber duck race
-Prominent name and/or logo on signage and event webpage

**Location preference vendor booth at event


Note: In the event of multiple sponsors at this level, vendor booth location preference will be given on a first come, first served basis. The Mighty Duck Sponsor will have first location choice.


The Mighty Duck
$5,000

-Verbal acknowledgment during event -Social media shout out -30 ducks included in the rubber duck race -Prominent name and/or logo on signage and event webpage -Top location preference vendor booth at event

**Ability to speak at event

**Advertisement on Beckley Rd billboard



Add a donation for Battle Creek Metropolitan Area Moustache Society

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