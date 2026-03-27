Duck Diabetes Sponsors

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About this event
-Verbal acknowledgment during event
-Social media shout out
-5 ducks included in the rubber duck race
-Verbal acknowledgment during event
-Social media shout out
-10 ducks included in the rubber duck race
**Name and/or logo on signage and event webpage
-Verbal acknowledgment during event
-Social media shout out -15 ducks included in the rubber duck race -Name and/or logo on signage and event webpage
**Vendor booth at the event
-Verbal acknowledgment during event
-Social media shout out
-20 ducks included in the rubber duck race
-Prominent name and/or logo on signage and event webpage
**Location preference vendor booth at event
Note: In the event of multiple sponsors at this level, vendor booth location preference will be given on a first come, first served basis. The Mighty Duck Sponsor will have first location choice.
-Verbal acknowledgment during event -Social media shout out -30 ducks included in the rubber duck race -Prominent name and/or logo on signage and event webpage -Top location preference vendor booth at event
**Ability to speak at event
**Advertisement on Beckley Rd billboard
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