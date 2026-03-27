Duck, Duck, Bloom Raffle Tickets

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About this raffle
Enter for a chance to win all the tickets off our Lottery Tree! $20/entry
These are a few of our favorite things! With a basket carefully crafted by the famous Molly Raske, one put together by your PTO Board, and one with all the MN faves we could find, you're sure to walk away with something awesome!
We want everyone to be able to participate and to travel safe so let us trade you credit for cash!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!