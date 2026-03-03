Duck Your Yard

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About this event
You will receive a mix of 50 rubber ducks and eggs filled with candy, toys, and money.
You will receive a mix of 25 rubber ducks and eggs filled with candy, toys, and money.
You will receive a mix of 10 rubber ducks and eggs filled with candy, toys, and money.
You will get a bucket and You’ve Been Duck sign left.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!