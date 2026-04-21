Duckfest

Offered by

Duckfest

About this shop

Duckfest Vendor Registration 2026

Information Booth Vendor without Power
$25

Location: Under pavilion or walkway along entrance way.
Spaces are 10'x10' and you provide your own power source if needed.

0
Information Booth Vendor with Power
$45

Location: Under pavilion or walkway along entrance way.
Spaces are 10'x10'.
We provide a power outlet.
(Only 10 available for craft/info vendors at a first come first serve policy).

0
Craft Vendor without Power
$60

Location: Under pavilion or walkway along entrance way.
Spaces are 10'x10' and you provide your own power source if needed.


0
Craft Vendor with Power
$80

Location: Under pavilion or walkway along entrance way.
Spaces are 10'x10'.
We provide a power outlet.
(Only 10 available for craft/info vendors at a first come first serve policy).

0
Food Vendor without Power
$100

Location: road outside pavilion.
You provide your own power source.

0
Food Vendor with Power
$125

Location: road outside pavilion.
We provide a 50 Amp outlet as a power source.

0
Add a donation for Duckfest

$

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