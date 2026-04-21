Duckfest Vendor Registration 2026

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About this shop
Location: Under pavilion or walkway along entrance way.
Spaces are 10'x10' and you provide your own power source if needed.
Location: Under pavilion or walkway along entrance way.
Spaces are 10'x10'.
We provide a power outlet.
(Only 10 available for craft/info vendors at a first come first serve policy).
Location: Under pavilion or walkway along entrance way.
Spaces are 10'x10' and you provide your own power source if needed.
Location: Under pavilion or walkway along entrance way.
Spaces are 10'x10'.
We provide a power outlet.
(Only 10 available for craft/info vendors at a first come first serve policy).
Location: road outside pavilion.
You provide your own power source.
Location: road outside pavilion.
We provide a 50 Amp outlet as a power source.
$
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