Dueling for the Dance Team

Hosted by
About this event
Single Admission, Dueling Piano Comedy Show & Heavy Appetizers. Cash Bar Available
Admission for 8 Dueling Piano Comedy Show & Heavy Appetizers. Cash Bar Available
10 left!
2 Premium Reserved Tables with 16 tickets, Recognition from the stage as a Jazz sponsor, Acknowledgement in event social media, Sponsorship name or logo included in event media
1 Premium Reserved Tables with 8 tickets, Recognition from the stage as a Ballet sponsor, Acknowledgement in event social media, Sponsorship name or logo included in event media
4 tickets, recognition from the stage as a Lyrical sponsor, acknowledgement in event social media shout outs
Acknowledgement in event social media shout out as a Tap Sponsorship.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!