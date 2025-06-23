Hosted by

Mmc Dance Team Inc

About this event

Dueling for the Dance Team

300 Riverside Dr

Dowagiac, MI 49047, USA

General Admission
$60

Single Admission, Dueling Piano Comedy Show & Heavy Appetizers. Cash Bar Available

Reserved Table
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Admission for 8 Dueling Piano Comedy Show & Heavy Appetizers. Cash Bar Available

Jazz Sponsorship
$1,000

10 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

2 Premium Reserved Tables with 16 tickets, Recognition from the stage as a Jazz sponsor, Acknowledgement in event social media, Sponsorship name or logo included in event media

Ballet Sponsorship
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

1 Premium Reserved Tables with 8 tickets, Recognition from the stage as a Ballet sponsor, Acknowledgement in event social media, Sponsorship name or logo included in event media

Lyrical Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 tickets, recognition from the stage as a Lyrical sponsor, acknowledgement in event social media shout outs

Tap Sponsorship
$100

Acknowledgement in event social media shout out as a Tap Sponsorship.

Add a donation for Mmc Dance Team Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!