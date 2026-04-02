Join us for an unforgettable evening of music, laughter, and community impact at Capabilities Charitable Fund's first annual Dueling Piano Fundraiser! This high-energy, all-request show features talented performers "T and Rich" out of Cleveland, Ohio, playing your favorite songs live, where the audience helps create the experience.





The night will kick off with a cocktail hour and dinner, followed by an engaging dueling piano performance filled with crowd interaction, sing-alongs, and nonstop entertainment. Guests will enjoy a fun and lively atmosphere while supporting a meaningful cause, expanding opportunities and resources for individuals with disabilities.





Tickets are available and include food and beverages. Throughout the evening, we will recognize sponsors, celebrate our mission, and provide opportunities to further support our work with empowering individuals with disabilities in our community.